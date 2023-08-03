Leprosy scares Florida. The disease risks becoming endemic, particularly in central areas of the state, as evidenced by a study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases. The report turns the spotlight on the case of a 54-year-old man who was diagnosed with the disease. Subject was not considered at risk and had never traveled beyond state lines.

Cases of other ‘apparently inexplicable’ infections were subsequently recorded: no particular explanation and this, the US media also point out, leads us to believe that leprosy can be considered endemic. The United States, after an increase in infections in 1983, has experienced a progressive decline in cases, which have returned to rise about 20 years ago. In total, diagnoses are just under 200 each year and the total does not seem to be growing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “there is no great concern” for the population, according to what a spokeswoman for the body told the New York Times. The number of cases “is very limited”