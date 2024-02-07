“The presence of ginger in the dental tartar of individuals buried in the St. Leonard leper colony in Peterborough (England, Ed.) opens new perspectives in the archaeological research of medieval and ancient medicine”. Thus Elena Fiorin, head of the Marie Sklodowska-Curie project and currently researcher in the department of odontostomatological and maxillofacial sciences at Sapienza, comments on the results of an international research project coordinated by Sapienza University of Rome which has identified, for the first time in Europe , the presence of ginger (Zingiber officinale) in individuals who lived in medieval times and suffered from Hansen's disease, better known as leprosy. The results – we read in a note – were obtained thanks to the identification of the microremains of vegetal origin trapped inside the dental tartar taken from skeletal remains coming from the English leper colony of Peterborough.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports – is the result of collaboration between the Dante laboratory (Diet and Ancient Technology) of the Department of Oral, Stomatological and Maxillofacial Sciences at Sapienza, the University of Rome Tor Vergata and the English universities of Durham, Warwick and Nottingham – is part of the research line of the Medical project (Medical treatments in medieval leprosaria. Exploring healing remedies through dental calculus analysis) financed by the European Union and undertaken with the support of the Marie Sklodowska-Curie action programme.

“Ginger – explains Fiorin – is a spice of exotic origin which in the past was difficult to find and therefore particularly expensive. It was used in the composition of medicinal preparations as it was believed to possess therapeutic properties useful for treating various diseases and, in particular, leprosy. Until now, however, archaeological evidence of the use of ginger in association with leprosy, which is a truly iconic disease in medieval Europe, had never been identified.” These results “are further confirmation – observes Emanuela Cristiani supervisor of the Medical project – of how tartar, a deposit of mineralized dental plaque that forms on the teeth, gives us very important data that allow us to reconstruct the diet, the state of health , and the living conditions of ancient populations. In recent years it has also provided information on past medical and healing remedies that would otherwise have remained invisible in the archaeological record.”

Tartar proves to be a deposit rich in plant (and animal) micro-residues, but not only that. Through innovative DNA extraction and sequencing techniques it is in fact possible to analyze the genetic material belonging to the microorganisms that characterized the oral cavity of the individual, the so-called oral microbiome. “The mineral matrix of dental tartar represents an ideal substrate for the conservation of bacterial DNA over centuries and even millennia”, clarifies Marica Baldoni, post-doc at the Molecular Anthropology Center for the study of ancient DNA at the University of Rome Tor Vergata. “The analyzes we conducted – adds Claudio Ottoni, responsible for ancient DNA analyzes and associate of Molecular Anthropology and Paleogenomics at Rome Tor Vergata – demonstrate that leprosy had not altered the oral microbiome of individuals, however the use of medicinal herbs such as ginger may have favored processes of antibiotic resistance on the part of oral flora bacteria.”

The discovery – concludes the note – not only potentially represents the oldest archaeological evidence in Europe of the use of ginger as a medicinal ingredient, but also contributes to filling some historical gaps. It is very rare, in fact, to find documents within medieval leprosariums that attest to the presence of medical preparations that were administered to people suffering from leprosy who were housed within these structures.