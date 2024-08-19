Leppävaara scooter accident | New information about the tragic electric scooter accident

Leppävaara’s scooter accident|The suspect has admitted that he was involved in the accident. Otherwise, the police are silent on the details of the case.

Police has been able to interrogate the man suspected of the scooter accident in Espoo’s Leppävaara, says the head of the investigation Inspector Hannu Kontola for HS.

The suspect has admitted that he was involved in the accident, says Kontola. Otherwise, the police are silent on the details of the case. For example, it is not yet possible to comment on whether intoxicants played a role in the matter.

It’s about an event where two electric scooter riders collided with each other in Leppävaara on Thursday, August 15. One of the men was seriously injured and later died in hospital.

The second hitman left the scene, and the police released a picture of him. He later turned himself in to the police. Bystanders immediately called the victim for help. According to the police, there are eyewitnesses to the incident.

The police will not comment on whether the suspect is still in police custody.

Kontola previously told HS that the accident happened at an intersection where an electric scooter rider who had crossed the crosswalk with an electric scooter and who was driving along the road collided.

The police are investigating the matter as aggravated manslaughter, aggravated endangerment of traffic safety and vehicular evasion.

Case is known to be at least the third fatal electric scooter accident in the capital region of the summer.

In June, a 12-year-old child died in a traffic accident in Vantaa’s Myyrmäki. In the accident, the car collided with an electric scooter on the crosswalk.

In Turma, Myyrmäki, a 12-year-old rode a kickboard with two friends of the same age on board. Two other girls were slightly injured in the situation. Only one person could ride the scooter at a time.

HS interviewed in July, Liikenneturva’s leading expert Juha Valto, who toldthat the past year has been sad in terms of traffic safety for minors. According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data, six children under the age of 15 had already died in traffic by that time. For example, in the whole of last year, only one child under the age of 15 died in traffic.

According to Valtonen, there is at least one reason behind the statistical spike.

Two of the four accidents in June were related to electric scooters: in addition to the Myyrmä accident in Vantaa, on Midsummer’s Eve in Helsinki’s Kaivopuisto, a 14-year-old boy fell on an electric scooter and died in later to his injuries.

“It should be considered whether an electric scooter is a suitable means of transportation for a child at all,” Valtonen told HS.