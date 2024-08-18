Leppävaara Crash | This is why a person runs away from the scene of an accident, the forensic psychologist explains

Leppävaara’s accident|According to forensic psychologist Pia Puolaka, there are many factors that cause a person to run away from an accident situation.

in Espoo there was an accident on Thursday evening where two electric scooters collided with each other.

The accident happened at the intersection when an electric scooter rider who crossed the crosswalk with an electric scooter and who was driving along the road collided. The other party to the collision left the scene after the accident.

The police said on Friday, that the person walking in the crosswalk had received hospital treatment, but died of his injuries.

Later on Friday evening, the police announced that the party who fled the scene had reported himself to the police.

HS asked the forensic psychologist Pia from Polandwhy some people run away from the place even in the event of a serious accident. Puolakka commented on the matter on a general level.

According to Puolaka, accidents usually happen unexpectedly and are quite a shock even for the person who caused the damage. In such situations, people’s thinking is not necessarily very rational, he says.

“When you think about a person’s typical means of survival, running away is probably one means of protection.”

According to Puolaka, however, a person usually wakes up with a sense of conscience and guilt after the initial shock. Some of them may take longer.

“At first, they might prefer to run away somewhere with their own feelings.”

Poland according to studies, it has been found that in accident situations, a person’s behavior is affected by how likely he is to hold on to his position.

For example, in cases where a car has hit a pedestrian, it was 20 percent more likely that the driver fled the scene if the accident happened at night.

In addition, bad weather and an unobstructed road increased the likelihood of escaping, according to the study.

“On average, 20 percent of motorists who hit a pedestrian fled the scene,” says Puolakka and refers to international studies.

According to Puolaka, there are studies in the academic research literature especially on so-called “hit-and-run” cases, i.e. situations where the driver flees from the scene of the crash.

However, according to Puolaka, studies have found that running away was less likely when running into a child or an elderly person.

“Young drivers fled the scene more often than older drivers, and male drivers fled the scene more often than female drivers.”

Man is also more likely to flee the scene if he already has a history of traffic violations. According to Puolaka, the person previously convicted of drunk driving leaves the scene twice as likely than others.

“When the drivers were, for example, intoxicated or driving without a driver’s license, they were basically guilty of the situation and expected to be punished for the act precisely because of this, fleeing was more common.”

According to Puolaka, a person in these situations does not necessarily think that when he was finally caught, he made the situation more punishable by escaping.

“Evaluating the risk of getting caught seems to take priority.”