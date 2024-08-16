Leppävaara Crash | Residents: The accident was only a matter of time

Leppävaara’s accident|The accident that led to the death of a local man shocks the residents of Leppävaara.

Espoo Candles and flowers have been brought to the Leppävaara accident site.

A taxi driver who lives nearby stops his car at the scene. He describes the intersection as crazy and hopes that, for example, a traffic mirror could be added to it.

Many residents of the area walk by and many stop to look at the memorial. More people sign the taxi driver’s opinion about the danger of the intersection.

A resident of the area arrives on a bicycle and lights a candle.

According to him, electric scooters should be brought under control. Young people drive with the resident in the area often at a really high speed and recklessly.

On Friday afternoon, flowers and candles were brought to the crash site.

Within the precincts of there was a collision between two electric scooters on Thursday evening.

Inspector Hannu Kontola previously told HS that the accident happened at the intersection when an electric scooter rider who had crossed the crosswalk and was driving along the road collided.

The man who crossed the guardrail was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

On Friday in the evening, several other residents spontaneously gather to reflect on what happened together. The accident that happened nearby clearly upsets the people of Läppävaara.

None of them wants to appear in the story by name either.

Listening to the conversations, however, one thing is clear: A serious electric scooter accident was only a matter of time.

Many people have noticed that skidding at high speed without a helmet is common. Showing off and riding an electric scooter several times is also not unusual.

One person who arrived at the scene says that he himself was involved in a collision nearby, where a high-speed electric scooter hit the front tire of his bike. Fortunately, it didn’t get any worse then.

One of the people who arrived bursts into tears and the other hugs her consolingly.

Some of the residents say that they read the sad news on social media even before the police informed about it.

“Yes, death always stops. Especially when this happened in a place that I walk by almost every day”, one of the residents reflects.