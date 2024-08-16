Leppävaara Crash | Experts on the electric scooter accident in Espoo: An extraordinary death

Leppävaara’s accident|Collisions between electric scooters and motor vehicles are highlighted in previous fatalities.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. On Thursday, two electric scooters collided in Leppävaara, Espoo, which led to the death of another electric scooter rider. This is the first death in a similar situation in Finland. Fatal electric scooter accidents are rare in Finland. The current summer has been exceptional, as three fatal accidents have already become public.

Espoo The death of an electric scooter rider in Leppävaara is known to be the first electric scooter accident in Finland where a collision between two electric scooters leads to death.

The traffic safety manager of the Accident Information Institute (OTI) confirms the matter to HS Esa Räty. OTI coordinates the investigation of fatal traffic accidents and manages the information collected from them.

Police announced on Friday that the man injured in the collision of two electric scooters in Leppävaara on Thursday evening has died of his injuries. The police said earlier that he had received hospital treatment.

Fatal electric scooter accidents are rare in Finland. Including the most recent Leppävaara case, there have been a number of them, according to Rädy, which is “closer to five”.

Based on the statistics, Räty cannot give an exact number, because the statistics for the summer months are still in progress at OTI.

“It may be that the victim, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, has passed away during the summer, and it has not yet been updated in the database,” says Räty.

Present the summer has been exceptional in terms of fatal electric scooter accidents, as three of them have already become public.

In June of this year, a 12-year-old child died inwhen a motorist hit three children who were riding the same electric scooter. On Midsummer’s Eve, a 14-year-old boy fell on an electric scooter in Helsinki’s Kaivopuisto and later died from his injuries.

On June 12, an electric scooter accident that led to the death of a child took place in Myyrmäki.

Known to be the first person to claim the life of an electric kickboarder in Finland accident happened in Turku in 2021, when an electric scooter and a bus collided.

Collisions between electric scooters and motor vehicles are highlighted in cases of death.

“But the situation can suddenly change if a few more accidents happen,” says Räty.

The two of you There is generally little information about accidents between electric scooters, says Liikenneturva’s designer Tom Niemi.

According to Nieme, in the typical accident situations of electric scooters, street cobblestones and curbstones are particularly prominent.

“That the crossing will not succeed, and you will fall.”

For example, the statistics of Husi’s emergency room for the years 2021–2023 by about 93 percent of electric scooter accidents are caused by falls or collisions with objects or walls, for example.

In only four percent of the accidents there was a collision with a car and in two percent with pedestrians or cyclists.

Alder danger the accident happened at an intersection when an electric scooter rider crossing the crosswalk with an electric scooter and driving along the road collided.

It is precisely the situations at intersections that are challenging, because there is traffic in several directions, says Niemi.

In the background of accidents leading to injuries, intoxication is also emphasized: the ability to control the vehicle has not been at the level required by the situation. Age also has an effect.

“Based on hospital data, young adults are unfortunately well represented,” says Niemi.

The police have not said that intoxicants were involved in Leppävaara’s accident.

How about what should be done to avoid serious accidents?

Niemi comments on the matter on a general level and does not comment on the causes of individual accidents.

He urges you to remember that you should only jump on electric scooters if you are fit to drive. In addition, it is important to remember the correct situational speeds and always follow the traffic rules.

“It’s about a vehicle, not a toy,” sums up Niemi.