A late free-kick exalts Foschi’s team, now the Rossoneri need to win the second leg on Sunday 18 June to be promoted

Colpaccio of Lecco in the first leg of the Serie C promotion final: the Lombards freeze Zaccheria in the final (2-1) with a magic on Franco Lepore’s free-kick. And it will therefore be Luciano Foschi’s team starting from a goal lead in the second leg on Sunday in Lombardy (5.30 pm), when we will know the fourth promoted to Serie B. The cover is still taken by the Salento jolly, last penalty taker in the feat from Cesena in the semifinals and this time decisive in his native Puglia, after a total match played in several roles (adapted third defense, then fifth). Lecco will obviously have two out of three results available to Rigamonti-Ceppi, while Foggia will need to win: with a one-goal difference to drag the match into extra time, with two more goals than their opponents to overturn it.

the choices — Delio Rossi starts Di Noia at the bottom of the 3-5-2, the bruised Petermann and Garattoni start from the bench as well as Beretta. Lecco is even more patched up: without the disqualified Giudici, the chosen hitter is missing from dead balls, the returning Ardizzone goes to the bench, with Foschi who adapts Girelli on the right lane of the 3-4-1-2.

golden corners — The show of smoke bombs and fireworks starts with the kick-off, forcing the referee Bonacina of Bergamo – in the odor of promotion – to immediately suspend for a minute. Zaccheria vibrates and Melgrati, goalkeeper of Lecco heroic in Cesena, this time gives the idea of ​​feeling a bit of pressure. After 5′ his uncertainty gives Foggia the corner that breaks the balance: Leo heads up into the small area, the instinctive save is not enough because it is the Swiss defender himself (owned by Juve) who pushes on goal with a flank deviation, the goodness of which is confirmed by the Var review. The match was immediately split, but Lecco has the merit of not standing there thinking about it: Lepore on a free kick and then Pinzauti (also from a corner) put the other goalkeeper into the game, Dalmasso, immediately giving a convinced signal of reaction to the 231 blucelesti fans in the away sector. And the equalizer arrives, just before half an hour: another corner kick, another header by Pinzauti who attacks the near post and puts Dalmasso through (thanks to a deflection by Costa). Up until the interval, Lecco's was on the rise: Buso and Zambataro built up a couple of interesting chances, which were however neutralized by the offside.

emotions — The second half began with Garattoni replacing Bjarkason in the right lane, while Foschi called Tordini back to the bench to insert Ardizzone as a midfielder in what became a 3-5-2. In any case, Foggia returns to the field with his foot pressed on the accelerator: Ogunseye sees a goal canceled for a push (seemingly venial) on Celjak, then Delio Rossi's bench protests for a contact in front of goal between Lepore and Frigerio. In both cases, the evaluation of the entity of the contrast belongs to the referee on the field, who leaves him with some doubts (without the possibility of intervening from the Var room, as there is no clear and obvious error). In the meantime, Ardizzone's game lasted just 7 minutes due to a muscular problem: Stanga replaced him with a forced substitution and Lecco was redesigned again, with Lepore on the right at full range. In any case, there is still a moment of favorable wind for the Rossoneri, who try again with a great blow from Di Noia who exalts Melgrati and then again with Ogunseye (with a header). Lecco understands that it has to grit its teeth and does it with application, without disdaining reversals in the face. And this is how the game turns 4 minutes from the 90th minute: Petermann throws Bunino down in a tackle between the new entrants, Lepore carefully positions the ball at 25 meters and releases a powerful right footed with spin that is unattainable for Dalmasso. From a technically and emotionally complicated evening, Lecco comes out with merit in the best way, achieving the third away victory in a row in these playoffs. But Foggia, which has already shown that it has multiple lives, still has the arguments to believe it.

