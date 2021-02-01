Different stories, the same ideology

Undeniably, there are similarities, but if the parallel is attractive, we must beware of hasty identifications. We must never forget that in France, the National Front (FN) was founded by former collaborationists and other SS, neofascist militants of the New Order and the statutes were deposited by Pierre Bousquet.

From its birth, this political movement, led by Jean-Marie Le Pen, an extreme Poujadist, was based on a deep racism, a visceral hatred of the left and of the workers’ movement, and the call for an authoritarian state. . All its ideological construction reflects obvious links with fascism. To take just one example, it should be noted that the historic logo of the FN, the flame, is directly inspired by the Italian movement MSI, an Italian neofascist party, founded in 1946 by people close to Mussolini.

In the case of Donald Trump, he came to politics late, being first a more or less crooked businessman, member of the Democratic Party, before running for the Republican primaries in 2015. From the start, he multiplied the attacks against minorities, not hesitating to use excess to radicalize his electoral base against a background of racism, xenophobia, misogyny, where the former American president, initially advised by Steve Bannon (an ideologue claiming the heritage of the Nazi thinker Julius Evola), has shown a closeness to violent and racist extreme right-wing groups (Proud Boys, etc.), Marine Le Pen claims to have been working for years towards “demonization”, attempting to conceal its proximity to small groups like Génération Identitaire or the GUD (even though the links are obvious, and not only in terms of ideology). The objective of “lepenism” is obvious: to present a respectable face to popularize the ultra-reactionary ideas of the French far right and thus to conquer political power.

While fundamental differences exist, some similarities can be noted. In addition to xenophobic and racist speeches, as well as a call to restore order and security in defiance of public freedoms, these currents have a recurring practice of lying. According to a statement made by the Washington post As of July 9, 2020, Trump had uttered 20,055 false information. In France, Jean-Marie Le Pen, and today Marine Le Pen, have implemented the same strategy to saturate the media space.

For years, the president of the RN has, for example, repeated that a credit card is distributed to all migrants upon their arrival in Europe. We know this is wrong. As recently as last week, a member of the European Parliament, Jean-Lin Lacapelle, claimed “That no one under the age of 44 had died from the new coronavirus”. Again, this is a huge lie. Thanks to the significant presence of the far right in the “big” media and on social networks, it has achieved the feat of convincing part of the population, by relying on a very understandable mistrust. ‘regard to media subservient to large capitalist groups.

Trumpism and Lepenism do not have the same history and operate in different contexts, but they are both extremely dangerous in that they play hard on the map of the “racialization” of social problems, pointing to the stranger as the cause of all the evils of society. Two movements to fight therefore, in the heads, in the street as in the ballot box.

Postfascism and Confusionism

Extreme right (Trumpism) and extreme right (Marine lepenism), in their intersections and their crossroads, draw the new faces of an ultraconservatism that has enjoyed a certain attractiveness on an international scale since the mid-2000s, by benefiting the blurring of previously stabilized political benchmarks and increasing the fog a little more.

Intersections? Xenophobia and hostility to the pluricultural and mixed tendencies of modern societies on a nationalist background, the fetishization of a compact people-nation and largely closed in on itself largely fantasized, abuse of the superficial provocations of the “politically incorrect” and of the false conspiracy lucidity instead of radical social criticism. Cross-over? The American extreme right is slipping on the slopes of sexism and homophobia the most uninhibited, even anti-Semitism, while in search of respectability the French extreme right is police on these lands yet traditional for it.

Fascism or populism then? Staying hooked on the first term would make us risk the folklorization of an evil that would repeat itself over and over again in the same forms, without regard for the work of history. The second, with multiple and vague uses, between an automatic mode of stigmatization of the popular for some and demand for a positive incarnation of the people by elites who do not recognize themselves as such for others, does not allow us to understand the continuities with fascism. historical, thus relativizing the danger.

The notion of “postfascism” would make it easier to grasp both continuities (in “postfascism”, there is “fascism”) and discontinuities (the “post”), and in particular the reappropriation of the republican and democratic lexicon (“République “,” Popular sovereignty “merged with” national sovereignty “,” freedom “and” equality “,” secularism “, etc.), out of step with the anti-Republican and anti-democratic discourse in progress in the 1930s.

However, the extreme right-wing brought about by both Trumpism and Lepenism does not work by their own strength, but also thanks to the paralysis, ambiguities and confusions on the left.

The extension of the fields of confusionism, that is to say the development of lexical and ideological interferences between extreme right, right, moderate left and radical left, especially benefits ultra-conservatism. When we put forward the nation and the borders, while denigrating the world and suspecting migrants, when some legitimize forms of stigmatization of Islam and others underestimate anti-Semitism, when we are tempted by ” bonnet blanc et blanc bonnet ”between penism and macronism, when we use the strings of conspiracy to bounce back on the political scene, when the demonization of the media replaces the deployment of the emancipatory imagination, etc., we unconsciously participate in weave the web of rhetoric likely to suffocate us.

And let’s not forget that figures from the left publicly expressed a certain fascination with Trump at the time of his election in 2016… What if we instead reinvented an emancipation left?