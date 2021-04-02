The ultra-Christian deputy Leopoldo Moreau advancement that will promote the creation of an investigative commission parliamentary to delve into the meetings of two judges of the Chamber of Cassation with former president Mauricio Macri, in a new play of the K offensive on Justice.

For his part, the former director of Counterintelligence of the SIDE and deputy K Rodolfo Tailhade said that will deepen “the investigation that is already being carried out against Judge Hornos” for his visits to the Casa Rosada but also “a new one should be opened against Judge Borinsky.”

Moreau and Tailhade came out to talk yesterday in tune with lawyers for Vice President Cristina Kirchner and Julio De Vido, Graciana Peñafort and Maximiliano Rusconi, the President of the Council of the Magistracy and the leader K Diego Molea and official media that launched a maneuver against judges Gustavo Hornos and Mariano Borinsky.

Since the change of government, Cristina promoted a law to retire judges and prosecutors, modify the law of the public prosecutor’s office and others to try to improve their judicial situation, which involves 8 prosecutions.

To this new play, the complaint is added of businessman K Fabián De Sousa who affirmed that former macrista officials pressed for Justice to investigate a debt of his company Oil Combustibles of 8 billion pesos with the AFIP.

In this case, which is being investigated by Judge María Servini, the phone calls of former presidential adviser Fabián Rodríguez Simón were requested. The K also try to prove alleged conspiracies by those calls that include private questions and conversations with journalists from Clarín and La Nación.

Thus, the counselor and judge of the Federal Chamber of San Martín Alberto Lugones assured the official news agency Télam that the Council “will ask for explanations” from judges Borinsky and Hornos for attending the Olivos farm to meet with Macri during the administration of Let’s change. The entries of the judges were officially registered in Macri’s agenda.

Instead, Lugones did not say about another judge of Cassation, Alejandro Slokar who kept 24 secret communications in October 2014 alone with the former director of the SIDE Meeting, Fernando Pocino, Cristina’s confidant. Slokar was the one who assembled the case from a presentation in that court where the vice president wants to produce resignations and place men of her confidence.

During the presidencies of Cristina Kirchner, the chief prosecutor Alejandra Gils Carbó and other members of “Justicia Legítima” participated in official activities within the framework of the K electoral campaigns.

In Borinsky’s case it is at least 15 views to the presidential residence, carried out between 2016 and 2019. While Hornos has registered two visits to the Olivos farm and six visits to the Casa Rosada. Borinsky went to play tennis and Hornos maintains a friendly relationship with Macri before he became president.

Lugones stated that in the event that the magistrates in question “do not have explanations to give, they will advance” with the procedures provided by the Council of the Magistracy.

“In the Civil Procedure Code it says that is grounds for impeachment or of some disciplinary sanction that would have to be studied at the moment in which the subject is raised in the Council “, added the vice president of the Council of the Magistracy.

Operators K were surprised that Macri met with journalists and wanted to link him to their theory of lawfare, as if heads of state around the world did not have professional relationships with press men.

This new move is added to that of Operative Puf with which Cristina Kirchner tried to turn the case of the Bribery Notebooks and falsely incriminate former judge Claudio Bonadio and prosecutor Carlos Stornelli.

