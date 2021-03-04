Kirchner deputy Leopoldo Moreau spoke about Cristina Kirchner’s statement in the future dollar cause and stated that in Justice “they were left naked with this intervention” by the former president.

“I do not know if the impunity of this Judicial Power will continue. But what I have is the certainty that they have been left naked in this intervention by Cristina Kirchner,” he analyzed in statements to El Uncover

And he added: “One wonders if after this intervention it does not occur to the members of the Court to resign. It does not occur to the cheeky prosecutor (Raúl) Pleé to stop practicing revenge as he did (Claudio) Bonadío, or (Germán) Moldes, or (Eduardo) Taiano or (Carlos) Stornelli, who were his partners and are all part of the same club. “

In his opinion, the situation in Justice “does not give for more”. “It is absolutely essential and it has been made clear in Cristina’s plea that the Judiciary be reformed,” he said.

“But not only for these causes that have to do with public administration, but also because the Judiciary does not respond to the common citizen,” he continued.

The Supreme Court of the Nation by Zoom during Alberto Fernández’s speech at the opening of the ordinary sessions of Congress. Photo Federico López.

He also said that the photo of the Supreme Court as they followed the President’s speech at the opening of ordinary sessions of Congress “is a photo from two centuries ago.”

“There you have a judge of the Court who failed to comply with the Constitution, turned 75 years old and, unlike (Eugenio Raúl) Zaffaroni who presented his resignation on his birthday, went to look for a judge of first instance who would give him the precautionary or protection to continue in office, “he continued hitting the members of the highest court.

And I add. “Two guys who were going to enter the Supreme Court and agreed to do so by decree. Those guys can’t even get close to the Court. And another like (Ricardo) Lorenzetti who took pictures with (Claudio) Bonadío that we all know that he was a criminal, a guy who systematically violated the law, the codes of procedure. In addition, Lorenzetti was squeezing chambermaids as in the case of Ballestero when the Indalo case, “he denounced.

“What is happening is incredible and the country cannot live together anymore. The Republic, as they like to say, can no longer live with this serpentarium“, He said.

And he considered that “here it is necessary to look for the institutional and” political mechanisms to end this situation “of Justice” because there cannot be a power parallel to that of popular sovereignty. ”

Finally, he said that the “right in Courts is consolidated and supported by Clarin and La Nación, because they are the permanent powers. “

“Just as they applauded the generals who left Campo de Mayo before or from the barracks to turn to (Hipólito) Yrigoyen, to (Arturo) Illia, to attempt a blow to (Raúl) Alfonsín, to turn to (Juan Domingo) Perón, now they applaud, maintain, and shelter the judges and prosecutors of Comodoro Py, “he said, while saying that there are” parajudicial groups. “

“This is a task force installed in the Federal Justice, with the endorsement of the Chambers of Cassation and the Supreme Court, which carries out a policy of persecution and obstruction.”

AFG