Congressman Leopoldo Moreau warned today that there are judges who “are working to cover not only what (former President Mauricio) Macri did, but to cover up what they did “themselves, referring to the case investigating the alleged illegal espionage carried out by the Government of former President Mauricio Macri. Moreau acts as spokesman and judicial operator from Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

“They are working to cover not only what Macri did, but to cover what they did“Moreau said, adding that” it is not the only case of judges who at this point should be outside the Judiciary. “

In this way, the deputy from the Frente de Todos referred to the cause of illegal espionage that was transferred from the Court of Lomas de Zamora to Comodoro Py and to the role of the members of the Supreme Court of Justice and the judges.

Moreau targeted the Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice Ricardo Lorenzetti, and stated that he had “a nefarious role” by “acting as a spokesman for Macri to squeeze judges, requiring them in some cases to sign a certain sentence.”

In dialogue with Radio del Plata, the deputy indicated that in the next few days It will be the turn of the chambermaids Pablo Bertuzzi and Mariano Llorens decide how the prosecutions issued by the Judge of Lomas de Zamora, Juan Pablo Augé, will continue within the framework of the case.

Moreau assured that both judges are trying “flip the cause” attempting “to pressure a drug trafficker who confessed to having participated in the attack against an official of the exchange, José Luis Vila.” He alluded to “Verdura” Rodríguez who turned himself in in 2020 and confessed to having participated in the threat with trotyl against Vila, which allowed Judge Federico Villena to open the case in Lomas and not in the Capital.

The confession of the drug trafficker comes as a result of the bomb placed in the former home of the official of the Ministry of Defense Jose Luis Vila, in 2018.

Moreau said that they are pressuring the witness to “repent of the repentance” and maintained that “you have to be very attentive, looking with a magnifying glass at Llorens and Bertuzzi“.

