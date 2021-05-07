The president of the Bicameral Intelligence Commission and ultra K deputy Leopoldo Moreau he asked the surrogate judge of Dolores for permission to be able to visit the detainee Marcelo D´Alessio in the Ezeiza prison. It is not known what the reasons were for the strange request.

However, D’Alessio’s lawyer, Claudio Fogar, rejected in a letter “in harsh terms” The request of the operator of Cristina Kirchner who made more unfounded accusations after Operation Puf, reported two judicial sources.

The Operation Puf was a maneuver of Kirchnerism to try to overturn the cause of the bribery notebooks and remove the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli, among others, from the case, in which Vice President Cristina Kirchner is on trial.

Sources from Together for Change reported that Moreau “Did not report” to the rest of the members of the bicameral commission that was going to make this effort to meet with the false lawyer.

D’Alessio is with preventive detention since February 2019 for the cause of attempted extortion and having participated in an alleged illicit association dedicated to carrying out illegal intelligence tasks, based on the complaint of the “retired agricultural producer” Pedro Etchebest.

The request was received by the federal judge of Azul Martín Bava, who has replaced the Dolores court since Alejo Ramos Padilla was promoted to federal judge of La Plata, reported the online newspaper www.periodismoypunto.com.

Is the second time that Moreau asks to meet with D’Alessio. The first was rejected by D’Alessio who is currently in oral proceedings for an alleged extortion of the customs agent Gabriel Traficante.

In the report of the bicameral intelligence commission two weeks ago, Moreau named D’Alessio as the axis of alleged serious crimes of illegal intelligence of “international character” and extortion.

The report it is almost a copy of Ramos Padilla’s failures in the D’Alessio case, but whose verbs were changed from the potential to the affirmative mode, explained a source who read it thoroughly.

Even the report made by “experts” of Moreau no quote the ruling of the federal chamber of Mar del Plata last December that lowered the profile of the cause armed by Ramos Padilla.

For example, the court canceled the prosecutions of the journalist Clarion Daniel Santoro and said that an alleged coercion of a former PDVSA executive named Gonzalo Brusa Dovat – exacerbated as a serious case in the Moreau report – did not constitute a crime.

The chamber also reduced Stornelli’s prosecutions from eight to two, and those that remained are private-action prosecutions.

The “intelligence” report omits, for example, to say that D’Alessio was an ENARSA official during the second presidency of Cristina Kirchner and a former spokesman for the Peronist Formosa governor, Gildo Insfrán. He also omits that D’Alessio He was contacted by an organic AFI spy at the time of Oscar Parrilli, Claudio Alvarez, in mid-2015.

