Almost six months after the death of Diego Armando Maradona, his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, could not help but break when he remembered the former soccer player and assured that his dream was save your life.

“Diego was a very important person with his problems and I tried to help him when many people turned their backs on him. It hurts a bit when some people who really love him, I don’t talk about the people who appear on television, they reproach me, “he said in a dialogue with Vino para vos.

And, through tears, he continued: “That hurts me because it seems extremely unfair. When I helped him I did it from the neighborhood kid who was born in Villa Caraza and who was going to save him. That was my dream. What I did I did with my heart and my head ”.

Luque is indicted in a case for simple homicide with eventual intent, along with six other health professionals: the nurse Ricardo Omar Almirón (37); the nurse Dahiana Gisela Madrid (36); the coordinator of the nurses Mariano Perroni (40); Nancy Forlini (52), the doctor who coordinated home hospitalization for the prepaid Swiss Medical; the psychologist Carlos Ángel Díaz (29) and the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov (35).

Regarding the progress of the investigation, he said: “I believe that Justice works independently. I don’t feel like I’m socially condemned. Although I do believe that there is a lot of desire to generate that from a sector ”.

“I am not thinking of jail. I think about keeping my head and heart in a state of peace. I cling to my family and my friends, “he added.

In addition, the 39-year-old neurosurgeon will also be investigated for use of adulterated private document, after it was discovered that there was a forged signature of Maradona to request his medical history.

“I am accused of forging the signature for a request for a photocopy of my patient’s medical record. That is being investigated and much more I cannot answer, “he defended himself.

Finally, he attacked: “But I do want to make it clear that it is the request for a photocopy of a patient of mine, for which there is no harm whatsoever. in the hands of Justice”.