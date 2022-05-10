After the visit of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, in Latin America, and a new declaration of alliance between Russia and Venezuela, Leopoldo López Gil asked the European Union for more “firmness and unity” against the Kremlin’s allies.

(Read: The story of the Colombians who fought in the Sandinista revolution)

In a statement issued by the MEP and father of the Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López Mendoza, together with Dita Charanzová, Vice President of the European Parliament, López Gil expressed the concern about the presence of states that support the Russian military incursion into Ukraine.

(You are interested: Putin has no intention of ending the war in Ukraine, according to the US)

In Latin America, Putin has close collaborators, such as the various tyrants in Cuba, Nicaragua or Venezuela, who have no qualms about justifying aggression against Ukraine.

“The oppressed peoples of these countries are against this situation (the war in Ukraine),” says a fragment of the letter that was made public on López Gil’s social networks.

In the application, MEPs raise voices of concern at Russia’s close ties, especially with the states, which he calls tyrants, of Miguel Díaz-Canel in Cuba, Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua and Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

Likewise, it is an appeal to Mexico, which has not taken measures against Russia and has not condemned the war launched on February 24.

In addition, López Gil stated in the letter that “unilaterally imposed sanctions on people who have violated human rights are not enough, but rather it is time to isolate dictatorships that are complacent about atrocities and crimes against humanity.”

I have asked the High Representative of the EU Josep Borrell @JosepBorrellF unity and firmness against the Latin American countries that support Putin and justify the aggression against Ukraine. Letter that I sign together with the Vice President of Parliament Dita Charanzová @charanzova pic.twitter.com/rC0AQbw50d – Leopoldo López Gil (@LeopoldoLopezG) May 10, 2022

Likewise, the statement also supports Borrell’s decision to condemn Nicaragua as “a dictatorship and repressive regime”, a statement made on May 4 during his tour in Central America.

In addition, it gives a voice of encouragement and thanks to all those countries in the hemisphere that have condemned the Russian incursion into Ukraine, including Brazil, which did so more discreetly due to its close relationship with Russia.

Finally, López Gil closes his request to Borrell with strengthening the measures and makes his efforts to condemn Putin and his allies in America available to the European diplomat.

Venezuela remains firm with Russia

López Gil’s request to the European Union comes just after the government of Nicolás Maduro’s open support for Russia and its incursion into Ukrainian soil. It was during the commemoration of the ‘Victory Day’ in Russia that Venezuela congratulated the Kremlin.

According to a note from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, several authorities from the Foreign Ministry participated in a walk through the center of Caracas together with the Russian ambassador to Venezuela, Sergey Mélik-Bagdasárov.

“To commemorate this feat (…) Russia and its allied countries will provide a resolution in the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) to not allow the glorification of fascism, Nazism, racism and any type of xenophobia, racial discrimination or other practices that sow hatred,” the Russian diplomat said.

#Event | Victory Day represents the worldwide celebration of the Nazi surrender in World War II.

That #9May In 1945, Russian troops put an end to almost six years of human rights violations by the Nazi army. pic.twitter.com/nAc1tTOFJ6 – Venezuelan Foreign Ministry 🇻🇪 (@CancilleriaVE) May 9, 2022

Today those heroes again, renewed with the heroic charge that runs through their veins, battle again. Today’s battle is against fascism. It is the same battle as 77 years ago. See also Ukraine, USA: "Possible attack on Russia before the Olympics end"

For his part, the deputy minister for Latin America, Ránder Peña, considered that the demonstration, called the “victory march,” was held to remember “the heroes of humanity who 77 years ago gave their lives and fought to defeat fascism.

In his opinion, the current Russian invasion in Ukraine is closely related to the fight that “Russian heroes” gave against Nazism in World War II.

Putin said in his Victory Day speech on Monday that Russian troops and militias from Donetsk and Lugansk are now fighting for their homeland and for their future so that no one forgets the lessons of World War II, so that ” there is no room for Nazis”.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE, PPE Group

More world news

– Ukraine: which are the sectors most affected by the war?

– Elon Musk is willing to remove the veto from Donald Trump on Twitter

– Video: the emotional farewell of a dog at the funeral of its owner