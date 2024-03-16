After the controversy over the possible call for a constituent assembly in Colombia by the president Gustavo Petrothe Venezuelan opponent in exile, Leopoldo Lopezwarned about the consequences it could generate, taking as an example what happened in the neighboring country.

In 1999, the newly elected Hugo Chávez called a Constituent Assembly to change the 1961 text.

Through his account on X, López said that the moment when “the disaster began” in Venezuela was what former President Hugo Chávez promoted at that time.

For López, Colombians must keep in mind that that 1999 call marked “the beginning of the end of democracy” and “the destruction of the economy” in Venezuela, leading the country to a “humanitarian tragedy“, as stated in the publication and in a video.

The opponent, who now lives in Spain, after being imprisoned in Caracas, asked Colombians must be attentive to the claims of Petro, who is also close to Nicolás Maduro.

“Do it in unity, with tolerance, but always united around the most important thing that you have, which is democracy, the rule of law, respect for the rights of all Colombians and that allows you to go through the moments of difficulty,” he pointed out.

