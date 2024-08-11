Opponent of the Maduro regime Leopoldo López demands coherence from Lula on democracy in Venezuela | Photo: EFE/ Lenin Nolly

One of the most influential opponents of the Nicolás Maduro regime, who was a political prisoner for six years, Leopoldo López (Popular Voluntad party) declared that Lula must be consistent with democracy, recognizing the defeat of Chavismo in the elections of July 28. In newspaper interview The Globe published this Saturday (10)López, who is exiled in Spain, said that the only possible negotiation between Chavistas and the opposition is “a change of government, that is, the departure of Maduro.”

“Look, what we hope is that Lula will be consistent with what he himself declared days before the election, when Maduro threatened a bloodbath and a civil war. [caso fosse derrotado]. He said he was frightened by these statements. I imagine he is now feeling even more afraid because these are no longer threats, but reality. There are more than 2,000 people arrested, tortured, disappeared and more than 20 dead in the last few days,” he said.

Highlighting the “clear, forceful, massive, legitimate and constitutional” popular will that resulted in the “massive” victory of Edmundo González Urrutia, with the votes of “70% of Venezuelans”, López said that “what we expect from Brazil and Lula is that they are consistent with the position taken and that the popular will be respected”.

For the opponent, the deadline for the political transition in Venezuela is January 10, 2025, the date set by the country’s Constitution for the inauguration of the elected president. “The election on the 28th was what it was. This cannot be distorted, hidden, or forgotten. No discussion, transition or negotiation can begin without this hard fact, the truth,” he says.