Venezuelan opposition leader says he recognizes the importance of former Chavismo allies’ demands for electoral transparency

Leopoldo López (Voluntad Popular, center-left), one of the leaders of the opposition to Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela), asked the Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) be “coherent” in defense of Venezuelan democracy.

In an interview with the newspaper THE Globehe recalled Lula’s speech that it was left “scared” with the Maduro’s statements that the country could have a “bloodbath” and a “civil war” if he were defeated. He said that now it is no longer a question of threats, “but from reality”.

“What we hope is that Lula will be consistent with what he himself declared days before the election, when Maduro threatened a bloodbath and a civil war. [caso fosse derrotado]“said Lopez. He said he imagined that the Brazilian president, now, “I am feeling even more afraid, because these are no longer threats, but reality. There are more than 2,000 people arrested, tortured, disappeared and more than 20,000 dead in recent days.”.

No negotiation

The opponent also stated that there is no possibility of a negotiated resolution of the electoral impasse of the country –as ask the governments of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico – without recognizing the victory of Edmundo González (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right).

López stated that the deadline for a democratic transition to take place in Venezuela is January 10, 2025, when the Constitution establishes the inauguration of the elected president. According to him, “it became clear” what “Venezuelans took to the streets to vote on July 28 and there was a massive demonstration [em votos] in favor of Edmundo González Urrutia”.

“This is the most basic and concrete factor of a democracy – that people express the popular will, which in Venezuela was expressed on the 28th in a clear, forceful, massive, legitimate and constitutional way. In total, 70% of Venezuelans voted for González.”he declared.

Maduro will not present minutes

For him, Maduro will not be able to present the electoral records, “because the result presented was simply not what occurred”. He also said that the government’s alleged electoral fraud was evident, due to the electoral records presented by the opposition. According to López, the result was “overwhelming” and “a tsunami of support for change through democracy”.

However, he said that the change in position of former allies of the Venezuelan regime cannot be ignored. “Even those who maintained historical, ideological or emotional affinities with Maduro and Chavismo have distanced themselves. The most relevant cases, because they are national governments, are Brazil, Mexico and Colombia which, in their own style, their own form and their own time, recognized that the results presented by Maduro are not credible.”he declared.

Leopoldo Lopez lives in Spain since October 2020when he left the Spanish embassy in Venezuela, where he had been granted asylum since April 2019, after escaping from house arrest in which he was since 2017. Before that, he had been imprisoned in a military penitentiary since 2014, accused of inciting violence during protests demanding Maduro’s resignation.