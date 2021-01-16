The health of Leopoldo Jacinto Luque, a member of the Argentine soccer team that won the 1978 world championship, in the last hours as a result of the coronavirus picture that has been taking place for three weeks and for which he has been hospitalized for ten days. intensive therapy in a clinic in the city of Mendoza.

The medical report issued at the last minute on Friday by the Cuyo Clinic, where the 71-year-old former soccer player was admitted on January 4, reported that the former River forward, Unión de Santa Fe and Rosario Central, among other clubs, had presented “A worsening of his general condition.” The text indicated that Luque exhibited a feverish picture, although he was “hemodynamically stable, with no failure in other organs.”

“As pessimistic as this part is with respect to the previous ones, at least it is stable, it remains in a state with invasive mechanical interaction with a good response to it,” explained Andrés Donadi Suriani, medical director of the Cuyo Clinic.

“It is expected that he can overcome this situation when he is in the tenth day of hospitalization in intensive care for covid-19,” said the professional, although he remarked that “the prognosis continues to be reserved.”

Luque woke up on December 25 with symptoms compatible with covid-19, so that same day he underwent a swab whose result was positive. Due to the mild manifestations of the disease, he remained isolated at home. However, his condition worsened on January 4, for which he was transferred to the clinic guard. There he was subjected to studies and a lack of oxygen and signs of bilateral pneumonia were detected, for which he was immediately admitted.

Claudia López, his wife, told a day later that the evolution of the ex-footballer was favorable. “I spoke with him and with a nurse. Leopoldo is fine, in very good health, he is lucid and awake. He has reacted well to the treatment. The only thing is that he does not have to speak to avoid being agitated, but he is very well thank God Doctors are very optimistic about his treatment, “he detailed in statements collected by the newspaper Los Andes.

But on January 6, Luque’s state deteriorated. “The patient has shown a slight worsening of respiratory function, so he must continue with non-invasive ventilatory support,” detailed that day the part of the Cuyo Clinic. Since then, the 1978 world champion in Argentina has experienced progress and setbacks in his health.

Cárdenas improvement

Juan Carlos monkey Cárdenas, emblem and glory of Racing, is recovering after having contracted coronavirus, a disease that forced him to be hospitalized in a health center in the city of Buenos Aires, from a slight picture of pneumonia.

Those close to the historic former player of the Academy informed the Télam agency that the 75-year-old from Santiago “is being stabilized in his values ​​and in the next few days he could be discharged.” The same sources confided that Cárdenas had been hospitalized last Sunday “to keep him under control, for reasons related to his age.”

He monkey, who also served as coach of Racing, All Boys and General Lamadrid, among other entities, was the author of the most emblematic goal in the history of the Avellaneda club.

The forward converted the goal that gave him the 1-0 victory over Celtic of Scotland at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo on November 4, 1967, which made it possible to win the first and only Intercontinental Cup that the club owns.