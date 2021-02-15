Leopoldo Jacinto Luque died. He was 71 years old and had been hospitalized in intensive care since mid-January after catching coronavirus. He was one of the greatest center-forwards in Argentine football, he shone in River and went down in history for the four goals that he contributed to the 1978 World Cup in Argentina.

Luque was a nine without epoch. With his hair blowing in the wind and his indelible mustache, he mixed power and class alike. Today there is no one like him in Argentine soccer. When he played the World Cup he was in his best sporting moment. With his four goals for the cause of César Luis Menotti, he was fourth in the scorers’ table led by his partner Mario Alberto Kempes. Then he defended the colors of River, the team he came out with five times champion between 1975 and 1980.

Luque was born on May 3, 1949 in Santa Fe into a humble family: father, mother and six children. And as a boy he seemed determined to follow the legacy of his father, who was also called Leopoldo Jacinto and was a federated cyclist. Until he met the ball.

“He would send me to train on a circuit on the Santa Fe waterfront, but one day I went to a seminar and the band-aids were playing ball. ‘Do you want to play?’, One invited me. I was wearing cycling shoes, I was younger than them, but I managed well and from then on they always invited me, “he said in an interview in the magazine El Gráfico.

Soccer with the band-aids. Soccer at school. Soccer with older kids. Soccer with the friends of Guadalupe Junior, the neighborhood club. And from there to the lower ranks of Unión de Santa Fe. However, nothing was easy for Luque. At the Tatengue they released him before reaching the First Division and it seemed that the dream was falling apart. “Don’t waste your old woman’s time, I got a job or continued studying,” said a leader. In the meantime, she was helping her home by trying her luck with other jobs.

“I used to harvest in the farm of a friend of Dad’s: I gathered fruits and vegetables and they paid me per drawer. I couldn’t pick them up, because I was a kid and very skinny, so I dragged them. Later, I worked with a mosaic artist and then in a factory of shoes, all while he was in Union inferiors, “he recalled in the same interview.

But his was football. It was already clear. Even if I had to play the regional tournaments. From Union to Gimnasia de Jujuy. From Gimnasia de Jujuy to Central Norte de Salta. From Central North of Salta to Rosario Central. And from Rosario Central again to Unión de Santa Fe, where they patched up the initial mistake and bought it back. This is how he became a key man in Tatengue’s promotion to First Division after winning the final against Estudiantes de Caseros.

It was then that he met the first coach who changed his career: Juan Carlos Lorenzo. Luque still didn’t have a mustache and was a skinny man with little discipline. But Toto channeled him and made him gain weight to gain power. “When practices were over, many times I went to bowling and ate some hot dogs with a Coca and when I got home I was not hungry and did not eat dinner. Lorenzo began to make me concentrate a day before the rest so that I could rest well, feed myself Well, then he would take me to the gym and do a strong physical routine, and he would stay there controlling me. He adopted me as a son, he helped me a lot, “he told El Gráfico and recalled Lorenzo also changed his position: from 10 to 9 And from 9 he became a crack.

“The player everyone wants,” headlined the sports weekly. And it was River that won the fight when Nacional 75 was about to start. He was already 26 years old, he was big. But the best was yet to come. He immediately convinced Angel Labruna. And the goals and more goals arrived. Even the night he scored five goals against San Lorenzo.

Meanwhile, he became an undisputed person for César Luis Menotti in the National Team. There were 22 goals in 45 games. Four were enough for him to be a scorer in the 1975 Copa América. And another four were key to winning the World Cup. In his debut against Hungary he scored for the partial tie. Against France he scored the winning goal and ended with a dislocation in the right elbow. As Menotti had made the two changes, the Octopus – nickname that Américo Gallego gave him – returned to the court with the sling on his back so as not to leave the team with ten.

The joy for the triumph was blurred the next day in concentration. There he learned that his brother Oscar, whom everyone called “Cacho”, had died in an accident in the Pan-American when he was traveling to see him play against France.

“Cacho was late to get tickets the day before and could not. He was thinking of coming with friends. Instead of going home he went to my father’s, and there on the way back lives a big man who traveled with vegetables that night, with A small truck. ‘If you want, I’ll take you, but just you,’ he said, because it had no place. The accident happened on a curve, there was a parked truck and they took it away, there was a bit of fog. The next day , early, in the concentration. Profe Pizzarotti came and told me: “Leopoldo, there is all his family.” I thought they had traveled because of my injury. I saw my old woman sitting in the background, crying, and my old man and my uncle and they told me: ‘El Cacho had an accident and was killed’“, he recalled in that same note.

He missed the loss to Italy because he was firing his brother and also the 2-0 against Poland at the start of the second round. He did not want to return, but between Menotti and his companions they convinced him. However, the words of his father, the original Leopoldo Jacinto, were key. “You have to go back, don’t you see that without you they lose”, Told him. And Luque returned. He was 0-0 with Brazil with pain on his back – physical and soul, due to the death of Cacho – and played very badly. El Flaco renewed his confidence against Peru, where he nailed a double for the 6-0 that earned him the pass to the final. The rest is known history. With the 3-1 to the Netherlands in overtime, Argentina won their first world title and Luque earned his place in history.

A short time ago, in an interview with ClarionLuque told how badly he had it during the military dictatorship.

“At first I did not say anything out of fear, who knows, if these crazy people recognize me, they know where I live, they come to look for me. Then time went by and, what do I know, I had it there as one more thing. But it gives me They say that we were champions thanks to the dictatorship. They say that we walked with the soldiers and the soldiers kidnapped me, robbed me and did not kill me by a miracle. I already tell you: when I started walking and facing the open, in my head I was just waiting for the sound of the shot, the ‘Whoo!’ to kill me, ”he recalled.

Luque with Nora Cortiñas during the presentation of the book “Soccer in a dirty war”.

It was after the World Cup that the slow downward curve of his career began. He had two more years at River and more Olympic laps, but a certain Ramón Díaz was asking for a clue and Luque, with the soul of a scorer, made it more difficult to bear the bad afternoons. He returned to Unión, but immediately went to Deportivo Tampico de México. From there to Racing and from Avellaneda to Santos de Brasil. He did not last long in Pelé’s team and ended up at Boca Unidos de Corrientes. The last two stops were Chacarita and Deportivo Maipú de Mendoza. There he left football. And there, in Cuyo, he found a new home.

“I chose to live in Mendoza 25 years ago, after having managed a couple of teams in the province. In Santa Fe I could only work in Unión, because in Colón I am a bad word, and in Buenos Aires I always suffered a lot. When I played in River , I was leaving for Santa Fe at 6 o’clock in the afternoon, after the game, to arrive at night and be with my friends and my family. Crazy, at a time when the routes were worse than now: I passed trucks by the shoulder, it wasn’t good in Buenos Aires. And I liked everything about Mendoza, I’m not leaving here anymore. “

He did not do well as DT. Nor in other ventures. He suffered a heart attack that had him against the ropes and forced him to undergo three bypasses. Two separations took some air out of the economy, but he was never short of work. In recent years he served as a River recruiter in the Cuyo area. Some advertisements also served him well to accommodate the numbers.

The coronavirus put an end to the life of a great scorer.