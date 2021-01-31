25 days ago, Leopoldo Jacinto Luque entered the intensive therapy at the Cuyo Clinic, in the city of Mendoza, after his Coronavirus picture worsened due to pneumonia.

The former world champion striker with Argentina in the 78 World Cup had made the news in the first days of January along with another member of that team, Osvaldo Ardiles, also diagnosed positive for Covid-19.

But, while Ossie’s health improved, Luque’s became more complicated day by day. On January 6, the former striker entered intensive care and the medical report was not encouraging at all: he spoke of “a general deterioration”.

“As pessimistic as this part is with respect to the previous ones, at least it is stable, it remains in a state with invasive mechanical interaction with a good response to it. It is expected that you can overcome this condition when you are in the tenth day of hospitalization in intensive care. The prognosis continues to be reserved, ”said Dr. Andres Donadi Suriani, medical director of the Cuyo Clinic at that time.

Since then, Luque has fought for his life. As Clarín found out, after 25 days intubated, on the last Saturday, January 30, the forward’s condition deteriorated and he spent decisive hours, which caused the anguish of his family.

At the end of the day, the former scorer showed some stability in the box, but his situation continues to be very delicate.