Leopoldo Jacinto Luque (71), a member of the 1978 Argentine world champion soccer team, presented “a slight improvement in his clinical evolution,” according to the last medical part of the clinic where he continues to be hospitalized, after having tested positive for coronavirus at Christmas.

“The current condition is of fair general condition, it continues with slight improvement in its clinical evolution, no fever in the last 24 hours, hemodynamically stable and without failure of other organs “, communicates the medical part of this Wednesday.

The former soccer player from Santa Fe, who is on the ninth day of hospitalization, “remains connected to invasive mechanical ventilation” and his forecast “remains reserved”.

Luque, who has lived in the Cuyo province for 28 years, woke up on Christmas Day with symptoms of coronavirus, so he was swabbed that same day, and it tested positive.

The complete medical report of Luque signed by Dr. Andrés Donadi

As he had mild manifestations of the disease, remained isolated at home, until Monday when his condition worsened and he went to the clinic guard, and he was detected lack of oxygen and signs of bilateral pneumonia, so He was immediately admitted.

Luque said that since the pandemic began, he only left his house a couple of times to meet soccer people and that he maintained the care. “But hey, it was my turn,” he said.

The world champion in 1978 was born in Santa Fe but settled in Mendoza. There he had his last experiences as DT: Independiente Rivadavia in 2003 and Argentino de Mendoza in 2013. He is married to Claudia López from Mendoza and has a daughter.

Another world champion with the National Team in 1978 who suffered Covid-19 was Osvaldo César Ardiles, who continues to recover in London but feels “much better” like his wife, according to Miguel Olmedo, a former colleague at the Institute.

JPE