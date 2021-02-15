With the departure of Leopoldo Jacinto Luque, there are already six world champions who died, three from 1978 and three from 1986. In addition to the forward, Rubén Galván and René Orlando Houseman are no longer with the first title. And from the last celebration, José Luis Cucciufo, José Luis Brown and Diego Armando Maradona.

Cucciufo’s untimely death shocked the football world. The central scoreboard was key in the line of libero and stoppers that Bilardo implemented in the second game, against Italy. And the then defender of Vélez always played until the final celebration.

After his retirement, he had a bar in his city and sporadically directed football schools in Cordoba and was the coach of Arroyito de Córdoba. He participated in clinics in Japan. He loved hunting. His vehicle stepped on a vizcachera, lost stability and a 22-caliber carbine that was resting on the ground but with the barrel pointing up went off. It happened on December 11, 2004 in Bahía San Blas, near Carmen de Patagones. He was 43 years old.

José Luis Cuciuffo, was 43 years old.

In March 2018, in just over a week, the first two champions of 1978 died. On March 14, Rubén Galván, former Independiente midfielder and substitute for Américo Gallego in César Menotti’s team, died at the age of 65, victim of liver problems, after having a liver transplant in 2007.

Just eight days later, another shock: the loss of René Orlando Houseman, the Fool, the Bone, at 64 years old. The extraordinary right-hand pointer recently fought a cancer of the tongue. The tribute that they gave him on the field of Huracán, a club where he shone and was champion in 1973, was unforgettable. That March 30, 7 minutes into the match between Globo and Banfield, the 22 players lowered their socks, emulating the typical 70s picture of the fantastic forward.

El Loco Houseman, with Menotti.

Very young, before the age of 60, Tata José Luis Brown began the symptoms of a degenerative disease (Alzheimer’s) that would fade in a few years. The scorer of the first goal in the Mexico 86 final against Germany, still injured in the shoulder, showed all his courage. The central marker symbol of the Pincha died on August 12, 2019, at the age of 62.

The Tata Brown and his celebration in Mexico.

The news of the death of Diego Armando Maradona, on November 25, 2020, had a worldwide impact. He had turned 60 on October 30. That day began the Professional League Cup, which later bore his name, and the image of Diego, still a gymnastics coach, quite deteriorated, somewhat gone, worried many. A few days later, he was admitted to the emergency room and on November 4 he underwent surgery for a subdural hematoma.

The recovery was not what was expected. Nor the care it deserved. And the man who seemed eternal, could not more. He left, but his memory became a flag in #DiegoEterno. Even the tributes, for one of the greatest in the history of football, do not stop.

If there is an image that sums up what Luque meant for a whole generation of Argentines, it was that shoe from outside the area that solved a very difficult game against France. The bullfight, the celebration with open arms, held high. And later, her own tragedy because after the victory she was told that her brother had died in a car accident while traveling from Santa Fe to Buenos Aires to watch the game.

He had lived in Mendoza for 25 years. Due to his weakened health, he had heart problems and was diabetic, he had taken great care of himself during the coronavirus pandemic. But he caught it during the holidays and after fighting it for more than a month, the damn virus took him to the 71-year-old Another world champion. Sixth. More sadness in times of sadness.

