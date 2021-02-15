Although he could not win this last battle – so hard, so painful, so lethal – the image that will remain of Leopoldo Jacinto will be indelible. Because Luque, who died this Monday at the age of 71, and that generation of great players in the late 70s (and within the oppressive framework of the time) offered Argentine football one of its most glorious moments.

And Leopoldo Jacinto Luque was there, in the front line: how to forget his moving delivery in the group round, with the dislocation in his arm and with the pain from his brother’s tragic accident. He returned to fight the classification towards the decisive match. And there, at the peak moment, forming with Bertoni and a Kempes in fullness a lead that had the Dutch in tension, in the regulatory 90 minutes and in the historic 30 of the extension in the Monumental.

Luque, in the match against Peru for the 78 World Cup.

Luque was of that generation that had seen and admired the Netherlands of Cruyff and company (a previous Selection, in ’74), and suffered it by suffering two goals, including a World Cup. The tactical display and physical might of the Dutch astonished the world and seemed unaffordable for our teams, until Menotti’s work in reorganizing the national teams changed everyone’s mind. And it allowed them to play as equals, until beating them in the very final of the 78 World Cup.

Luque himself always said that he had Cruyff as an offensive player model, he even had the luxury of wearing the number that identified him (14), although his physical and technical characteristics were different.

Leopoldo Jacinto Luque and 14, his favorite number.

Luque was the protagonist in those selections that Menotti put together, with an almost untouchable base from 76 to 80, which went through the World Cup. If Kempes was the decisive sword and the synthesis of offensive power, Luque was an ideal complement (with Houseman, Ortiz or Bertoni for the “bands” as soccer language points out today).

Luque had landed relatively large in the important lights of Argentine football -River hired him in mid-75, at the age of 26, after standing out in the Unión del Toto Lorenzo- but Menotti considered him irreplaceable during that period. And for a while more, when he was also a cooperative and scorer side for Diego Maradona who was beginning to make a place with the blue and white. From that “alliance” there are great performances on European tours.

Leopoldo Jacinto Luque and his arms raised synonymous with a goal celebration.

Menotti was not betting so much on a classic “center forward” and scorer, but on one capable of the associated game, who brought together both the playing technique that he preached and a winning spirit. Leopoldo Jacinto Luque in the Selección 78 version met these conditions. And for Argentine football that image will remain, that courage in the decisive hour, that category that defines the truly great in sport.

