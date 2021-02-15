“I never told this”, Leopoldo Luque started on the other side of the phone and after more than an hour of interview. It was in July 2020, on the last note with Clarion. This Monday, after being hospitalized for more than three weeks after suffering from coronavirus, he died at the age of 71.

Here the full interview.

“At first I didn’t say anything out of fear, who knows, if these crazy people recognize me, they know where I live, they come looking for me. Then time went by and, what do I know, I had it there as one more thing. But It annoys me when they say that we were champions thanks to the dictatorship. They say we were with the military and The soldiers kidnapped me, robbed me and did not kill me by a miracle. I told you: when I started walking and facing the open field, in my head I was only waiting for the sound of the shot, the ‘Puum!’ to kill me ”.

Year 1979. Monumental Stadium. The same place where a few months before the Argentine National Team got its first World Cup. There was Leopoldo Jacinto Luque again. He says it was a weekday, he thinks Wednesday. And that River’s coach, Ángel Labruna, had decided to take care of him for the next match, on Sunday.

“I went to the field to see the team, my teammates. It was a night game. I remember that inside I met some friends, we watched the game and when it ended, I said goodbye to them and went to get my car. At that time I lived for Martínez. He was alone. I grabbed the avenue that is the continuation of Cabildo and when I was near my house and had to turn, I saw through the rearview mirror that I had a car quite close. I saw that it accelerated hard and it hit me ”.

River 9 and one of the figures of the recent Argentine consecration in the World Cup began to drive home with fear. He turned, left the avenue, he was 6, 7 blocks from his destination. The car behind him also turned in the same direction. So he decided to let it go. He scooted to the side at the turning and gave way. There the roles were reversed and Luque was left behind. On the next block, the car that had passed him stopped abruptly. And the terror began.

“I see a guy running off. In one hand he was holding a police badge and in the other he had a pistol. He approaches me and asks for the documents. I said yes, I gave it to him. I did not understand anything. He had them in the glove compartment, in an envelope. And the guy threatens me: ‘Stay still because I will shoot your head off.’ At that moment, another person entered through the passenger seat, opened the glove compartment, grabbed all the papers I had and sat next to me ”.

There was one more car at the scene. Luque hadn’t noticed but was accompanying the kidnappers. The footballer traveled lying in the back seat of his vehicle with two assailants who were taking him aimlessly. One was driving; the other held him still and pointed the butt of his gun at him.

“I was lying in the back and all I could see was the reflection of the light from outside. Until everything was dark. They had gotten into the middle of a field, it was a terrible thing. The one who pointed to me said: ‘don’t raise your head because I’ll blow it away.’ Until in a moment they say: ‘Now get down’. And I got off. Only then did I realize that the other car that accompanied them was there ”.

“Walk,” was the order.

And Luque faced towards the illuminated side, towards the Panamericana.

“No, to the other side,” they snapped back at him. Don’t play the rogue.

“And I went walking through the open field. At that moment I clenched my teeth. I felt that the shot was going to come, that it was going to be a ticket. I walked, I walked, there were weeds… Until I feel like a car is leaving; I turn around and it was mine. And I stayed there. I breathed ”.

After the shock, he walked back to the Panamericana. There was no way to communicate with his wife who was waiting for him at home and he must have been worried about the delay. In addition to the car, they had stolen silver, a chain and a ring.

The first open place he found “was a piringundín, a cabaret.” He asked for help, explained that he had been robbed, said if they could please call a taxi to take him to the police station. “And they told me no, they didn’t want to have a problem with the Police ”.

He got back on the road. He began to signal passing cars until one stopped.

“You’re not Leopoldo Luque?” The driver asked with fear and surprise. And he took him home. Where the second part of this story started.

“He just had a police station three blocks from home so I went to file a complaint. They treated me very well because they recognized me, ”recalls the former striker.

“Did they point a gun like this at you?” Asked the commissioner and put a pistol on the counter.

“What do I know?” I don’t know about weapons, I never had one.

The commissioner dominated the scene as if he had already seen it. To Luque’s surprise, he called another policeman who was inside and put him in front of the soccer player.

“Look, come on.” Did those who assaulted you have hair just like him?

-Yes. But what is the issue?

“Well, there it is.” They are police or military.

Two months after the kidnapping, he was concentrated together with his teammates in José C. Paz’s country house, where the first world champion was forged by the hand of César Luis Menotti.

Now they were preparing to tour Europe. It was noon, they were training, when a patrol car parked at the door and an officer asked to speak to Luque.

“We think we found the car, you have to accompany us to the police station.”

“I no longer wanted to know anything,” he recalls. They forced me to go and said that there were some suspects of having been the ones who assaulted me. I had to reconnoiter through a peephole. I saw them, but they didn’t see me. Until at one point, when they rotate one of the suspects, they put him in profile and I realize that yes, it was him. And he was a military man. But I didn’t say anything. I don’t know, I was scared, I thought it would be worse”.

Interference on the radio, on the way to debut

42 years after the 78 World Cup, which was held in the middle of the bloody dictatorial process that Argentina suffered, the active memory and the struggles for the vindication of human rights were putting things in their place. Some players from that team were also able to make their own analysis of what happened.

“We did not find out anything Luque says. Over time we learned that they threw the bodies into the water, that they kidnapped children, that they killed, that they tortured. But since they did that they also had everything under control. It’s not that we didn’t know it, nothing was said, nobody knew it. “

Luque provides a crude and personal example to graph the bubble in which lived that establishment that achieved glory in 1978 while the country suffered a bloody and brutal military dictatorship. “I had to ask Passarella to give me money from the common well that we had made so I could go to recognize my brother’s body and do the paperwork for the wake,” he confesses.

Oscar, Leopoldo’s brother, was traveling from Santa Fe to Buenos Aires to see him play. Since he had not got a bus ticket and was unable to travel with his friends, he managed to get a neighbor who had to transport vegetables to take him in his truck. He died on the morning of June 6 in a crash, already arriving in the Federal Capital. In the afternoon, Leopoldo, without knowing anything, scored the goal of the Argentine 2-1 victory against France.

The next day, Luque’s parents went to see him at the rally. The footballer thought they were worried about the dislocation he had suffered in his shoulder. But they gave him the news. “Neither the AFA, nor the Government nor anywhere gave me a hand. Only the squad and the coaching staff worried about me ”.

– At some point during the World Cup did you have any indication of what was happening in the streets or just there at ESMA?

“Once alone.” In the bus in which we moved, three Army officers always came with us. They were dressed as players, one sat in the front, one in the middle and one in the back. The mike had a Motorola radio and these policemen received their orders there. The day of the debut, when we are going to the field, a noise is heard on the radio. A voice gets in that says: “Guys, I speak to the players. Do not play, do not let yourself be used by these garbage, they are killing people ”. And right away one of these guys jumps out and says, “Please turn this off.” I remember there was a fearful silence. And we thought inside: “The bitch, what are we doing?” And who do you believe? What’s the matter?

“They had jammed the signal to give them a message.”

-Of course. And immediately the military turned it off. Then we put on music and we continued. I remember that at the beginning those policemen who were in the bus were carrying a kind of little suitcase; once they opened it and began to arm the little machine gun that they were carrying, as if nothing had happened. Until Menotti stopped them. He said to them: “What do you think if you put it together somewhere else? We are going to play football, we are not going to war ”.

—With the passage of time, what analysis do you make of everything that happened?

—The card fell to me after the World Cup. Some things were said but you don’t know what is true and what is not. Until with River we went on a tour to Barcelona. The World Cup was just over. One day we were at the hotel and we saw some people coming down. “Ehh, Argentines,” they say. They were Horacio Guarany, Piero and Marilina Ross. I knew Guarany from Santa Fe, he is from Alto Verde, a town where they are all fishermen. Well, he invited us to his room for a drink. And there he told us how everything was. He told us that they were exiled, that one day they were told that they were given 24 hours to disappear because otherwise they would really disappear.

Bilardo vs. Menotti: between drums and championships

Luque, in action against the Dutch Brandts in the 78th World Cup final. AFP

“They did not value the 1978 National Team,” Luque ruling. But do you know what is the ugliest? It is one thing if a foreigner, a Chilean, a Brazilian, a Uruguayan speaks ill of you; but The one who threw us against and badly was Bilardo. He did it to minimize our achievement and enlarge theirs. Bilardo spoke of bribery (6-0 to Peru in 78). What the fuck are we going to bribe? We had no contact ”.

-Continue the row with Bilardo, then.

-One day I met him and I said to him: “Look if we go to a television program and say the things we know about each other.” If I go and tell that in a River-Estudiantes I ended up with all my back, leg and tail hurt because he sent a defender to prick me the whole game with a pin. That’s cheating. Or what he did with the cans. Long before Branco’s can, huh. In 1975, the Aguateros de Estudiantes had two types of drums, the blue ones and the white ones. When they entered to attend to a player, they scattered the jerrycans on the court. If you drank from the white, after 15, 20 minutes you fell asleep. Once they came to play against River on the Velez court. Mustard Merlo, who already knew what it was like, gave the drums a volley.

The crack disappears when it comes to soccer. “I am convinced that if Bilardo had led the 78 national team we would have been the same champions,” says Luque. And that if Menotti directed the one of 86, the same. I think that what one lacked was the other. They were two great teams. The one from 86 was more fighter, but all quality footballers. And a coach cannot remove the essence of the footballer ”.