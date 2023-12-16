Leopoldo Bonacina had gone out for an excursion, but did not return home. After hours of research, the sad epilogue arrived: he was 58 years old

Leopoldo Bonacina, a 58-year-old expert mountaineer, was found lifeless last Thursday evening. The man fell into a gully on Mount Moregallo, in the province of Lecco.

The alarm was raised by the family at 6.30pm, after failure to return by Leopoldo Bonacina. He had gone out hiking with his dog, but then no one was able to contact him anymore.

The Alpine Rescue volunteers immediately mobilized and scoured all the paths in the area. A few hours later, around 8pm, they heard his dog barking near the Belasa gully. Thanks to the animal, the researchers managed to identify Leopoldo. Unfortunately the 58 year old was fell 100 metres and its lifeless body lay at the bottom of the canal.

The recovery of Leopoldo Bonacina

The intervention of the air ambulance was immediately requested. The darkness of the evening hours complicated the recovery operations, but in the end Leopoldo's body was brought to the surface. The doctor present on site was unable to do anything except declare his death.

The affair has shocked the entire community and there are many people who have clung to the family's pain and who in these hours are greeting the man with heartbreaking messagesalso shared on social networks.

The Alpine Rescue wanted to release some statements regarding the behavior of several people present on site, who have disrupted search and recovery operationsusing laser pointers:

An inappropriate behaviour, which puts the safety of the crew and the helicopter at risk and annoys the rescuers and therefore should not be implemented.

Leopoldo was a very experienced hiker. That day he just wanted to go out for another experience with his four-legged friend. It is still unclear how the tragedy happened, the 58-year-old probably has lost his balance and fell into the gully.