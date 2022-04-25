Leopardo sowed panic in an Iranian city
Was captured on leopard which had sown panic among the residents of the city of Qaemshahrin the’Iran northern. The animal, explained the spokesman for the environmental protection of the province, Kamyar Valipourattacked and injured a policeman, whose conditions are stable. A video circulating on social media shows the feline standing at the front of an apartment building, on top of a bank, shortly after, in a panic, the animal leaps to the ground and flees, while the terrified residents flee in every direction. The leopard was transported to a wildlife refuge in Semeskandeh, in the same region, Valipour told the Irna agency.
Persian leopards, an endangered species
Authorities are now trying to ascertain whether theanimal entered the city from wooded areas or was illegally detained by a resident. THE persian leopards are considered an endangered species by theInternational Union for Conservation of Nature. This is not the only wild animal sighted in an Iranian urban center in recent weeks. The Hamshahri newspaper reported a bear sighting in the southern city of Marvdasht and the attack of a wolf to two elderly women in Khalkhal, in the North West.
