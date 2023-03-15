Home page politics

Ukrainian soldiers have completed their training with the Leopard tank in Germany. The crew and tanks will soon be sent to the Ukraine.

Frankfurt – After several weeks of intensive training in Germany, Ukrainian soldiers have now apparently gained the skills to use German Leopard tanks in the Ukraine war to lead into battle. At the end of the training, the crews practiced attack and retreat tactics with the heavy combat equipment at the Bergen military training area in Lower Saxony, such as tagesschau.de reported. Now it’s getting serious.

18 modern Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks will be Germany’s Ukraine provide. Around 70 Ukrainians have been trained in the German weapon system near Bergen in the past few weeks, like the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported. Experts are convinced that the Leopard 2 tank is clearly superior to the Russian armored forces. The military economist Marcus Keupp told WDR that the delivery of Western battle tanks would “raise Ukraine to a different level of technology” with “much greater fighting power”. Meanwhile, the Kremlin is playing the concern about the tanks down.

The Leopard 2A6 main battle tank is designed to give Ukraine technical superiority in combat. © IMAGO/Kirchner Media

According to experts, Leopard tanks give Ukraine a clear advantage

The European NATO Commander-in-Chief, US General Christopher Cavoli, also sees Western technology as an advantage. “I think it’s clear that Western technology is superior to Russian,” Cavoli told dem WDR. Other military experts are also convinced of the superiority of the Leopard 2 over Russian main battle tanks. Thus, the Leopard 2 is able to fire at full speed and hit targets several kilometers away, even while reversing.

The military historian Ralf Raths certifies the Russian models such as the T-90 in the ARD less flexibility on the battlefield. In addition to superior mobility compared to the Russian T-90, the German Leopard 2 also has night vision capability, a technology most Russian tanks are not equipped with.

“I heard that the Russians are very nervous about the Leopard,” a Ukrainian member of the Leopard 2 tank crew said Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung according to. “After the training here I can say: you have every reason to do so.”

The Ukrainian soldiers should return to their homeland together with the tanks and ammunition in March. That reports the German wave. Portugal will deliver three more weapon systems. According to Poland, the first four western main battle tanks of the older type “Leopard 2A4” were made tagesschau.de already made available to Ukraine in February. Most recently, however, due to the hesitant actions of some partners in the Western Panzer Alliance, Germany had to call for to keep their promises to avoid a “tank fiasco”. (Niklas Mueller)