Russian President Vladimir Putin began his speech at the plenary session of the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Broadcast available on Rutube. The head of state spoke about the indicators in the Russian economy, commented on the withdrawal of foreign companies from the country, announced Russia’s plans to build a “sovereign economy”, as well as the progress and tasks of the special operation in Ukraine. The main quotes from the President’s speech are in the material of Lenta.ru.

About inflation and unemployment

“Inflation in Russia is now lower than in many Western countries, both in the Eurozone and in other regions, and is close to a historical low of 2.9 percent. Unemployment – 3.3 percent. It has never been so low in our history,” Putin stressed.

About the budget deficit

“There is a small current federal budget deficit, but it is largely due to the postponement of planned spending to earlier dates,” the president said. “Or, as we say, to the left according to the schedule.”

About defense spending

“Additional funds were also needed to strengthen defense and security, to purchase weapons. We must do this to protect the sovereignty of our country,” Putin said.

I must say that, on the whole, this justifies itself, including from an economic point of view. Vladimir Putin

About the income of Russians

“Real disposable incomes of citizens have returned, thank God, to growth. Yes, he is still modest, but still this is a trend, ”Putin said.

About the companies that left Russia

“We have never kicked anyone out of our market and our economy. On the contrary, they offered to weigh all the pros and cons,” the President noted. “Each of our partners had a choice.”

About those companies that remained

“Those who remain with us work from foreign companies, we also consider them domestic producers and will treat them the same as our own,” Putin said.

About world order

The inherently ugly neo-colonial international system has ceased to exist. And the multipolar world order, on the contrary, is being strengthened. It’s an inevitable process See also Shoigu ordered to withdraw troops from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnieper Vladimir Putin

On a sovereign economy

“The key, strategic, systemic task both today and in the future is not simply to compensate for the decline in GDP or to replace foreign companies that have saved us from their presence in our market, and certainly not to wait out supposedly temporary fluctuations global economy. I have already said and I want to repeat it again: the changes in the world, in all its spheres, are of a cardinal, deep and irreversible nature,” the President said.

This means we need a proactive economic policy. (…) In fact, we are talking about the transition to a qualitatively new level of development. About a sovereign economy that not only reacts to market conditions and takes into account demand, but forms it itself, this demand Vladimir Putin

About where to get personnel for a sovereign economy

“The first is to establish special key performance indicators for educational institutions. The main one is the quality of employment of graduates,” Putin said.

About the minimum wage

“From January 1, 2024, we will carry out another indexation, immediately by 18.5 percent,” the head of state said.

About business audits

“If a business is not associated with high risks of harm to citizens or the environment, then it should not be checked at all,” Putin said.

On the freezing of Russian assets by the West

“Robbery. They just shut it down, took it away, and don’t even explain why. Surprisingly, some kind of Middle Ages, ”Putin complained.

About the country of high salaries

The economy of the Russian Federation should become an economy of high wages Vladimir Putin

About work

“There should be an opportunity to find a job in every city, town, region,” the president instructed.

On the cause of the conflict in Ukraine

“The war in the southeast of Ukraine was started by the Ukrainian regime with the support of their sponsors in the West in 2014. But no one tries not to talk about it,” Putin said.

About the Minsk agreements

“It was not we who led our partners by the nose. And they, as it turned out, when signing the Minsk agreements, were not going to do anything. And they spoke about this publicly quite recently,” the head of state recalled.

On the goals of the West in Ukraine

“Western countries are making every effort to ensure that Russia suffers, as they say, defeat on the battlefield,” Putin said. – Strategic and defeat. They do everything in their power to do so.”

On the demilitarization of Ukraine

“Soon, Ukraine will stop using its own equipment altogether. Nothing remains. Everything they fight on and use is brought in from the outside. Well, you won’t make war for so long, ”the president is sure.

About Zelensky

I have had many Jewish friends since childhood. They say, [президент Украины Владимир] Zelensky is not a Jew, but a disgrace to the Jewish people Vladimir Putin

On the counter-offensive of Ukraine

“In none of the areas they have not achieved their goals, that’s what’s important. Indeed, their losses are very large. Even more than one in ten compared to the Russian army, ”Putin said.

About the losses of tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

“186 tanks were lost by the Ukrainian army and 418 armored vehicles of various classes. I’m not talking about the personnel now,” he said.

About Bandera

“I read the testimony of one freak from among Bandera after [Великой Отечественной] war, where he talked about how he and others like him led a Jewish family to be shot. It is impossible to read without a lump in the throat,” Putin said.

About Nazism

“Russia is the most affected country in the fight against Nazism. We will never forget this. How can you not fight neo-Nazism?” Putin said.

About Poles

Poles are fine. They have their own goals,” the Russian president believes. They sleep and see [чтобы] take back Western Ukraine.

On warnings that Russia will become dependent on China

“Won’t you get in? You’ve been there for a long time!” Putin said.

On methods of fighting Russia

“Everyone cursed Al-Qaeda (terrorist organization, banned in Russia). But when Al-Qaeda began to fight against us in the Caucasus [во время чеченских войн] “everyone has forgotten,” Putin said. “If you can use something in the fight against Russia, it is used to its fullest.”

On whether NATO is a party to the conflict in Ukraine

“NATO, of course, is being drawn into the war in Ukraine,” Putin reasoned. — Deliveries are made of heavy military equipment. Now the option of supplying aircraft is being considered.”

About Leopard tanks and aircraft

They are on fire. They will also burn [истребители] F-16 Vladimir Putin

On a possible response to the use of NATO aircraft by Ukraine

“If they are located at air bases outside Ukraine, and used in hostilities, we will have to look at how we can hit and where we can hit those weapons that are used in hostilities against us,” the president said.

About the attacks on the Kremlin and the Belgorod region

“An attempt to damage the Kremlin (…), attacks on the Belgorod region, neighboring regions are all an attempt to provoke us into retaliatory actions. If we destroyed five Patriot complexes near Kiev, then why should we destroy any building and structure in the center of Kyiv? There are no such restrictions. We do not do this for a number of reasons,” the head of state said.

About pressing buttons

“Everyone is waiting for us to start pressing buttons, but we will not do this, Kyiv has no military successes,” Putin said.

On whether Russia can reduce nuclear arsenals

Vladimir Putin

When Russia can use nuclear weapons

“This is possible if a threat is created to our territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty, the existence of the Russian state,” Putin stressed.

About nuclear weapons in Belarus

“The first nuclear charges have been delivered to the territory of Belarus. But only the first. This is the first part. But by the end of the summer, by the end of the year, we will complete this work in its entirety,” the president said.

About why there are nuclear charges

“This is an element of deterrence,” Putin explained. “So that everyone who is thinking about inflicting a strategic defeat on us should not forget about this circumstance.”

About those who left Russia

“50 percent, according to our conservative estimates, of those who left have already returned,” the president said. – If someone wants to live in another place – for God’s sake. But I am sure that this process is rather positive than negative.”

About Biden

“He is an experienced politician, it is not for me to teach him. And we will do what suits our interests, this will have to be taken into account.”