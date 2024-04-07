Home page politics

The German arms company Rheinmetall announces an innovation for Leopard battle tanks. But there is a dispute with France.

Düsseldorf – Because of the war in Ukraine, they are omnipresent: the Leopard 2 main battle tanks from Germany. In the Bundeswehr, along with Puma and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, they form the core of the armored force.

Rheinmetall: Leopard 2 tanks should get new smoothbore cannon

While Russia is arming itself immensely under autocrat Vladimir Putin, an ARD documentary on the Leopard 2 tanks recently caused a stir. The main finding is that the German-French arms cooperation KNDS can only produce 40 to 50 “Leos” per year in the production facilities of the Munich tank builder Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW).

So the NATO defense alliance has to wait for supplies. In addition to the Bundeswehr, the armed forces of Spain, Denmark, Norway and Hungary, for example, use the Leopard 2. According to a media report, a technological milestone regarding the “Leos” is expected soon. This is about the main weapon from the Rhenish arms company Rheinmetall.

Leopard 2 tank: Rheinmetall is working on a new cannon for the “Leos”

Specifically: Like that World writes, the previous 120 millimeter smoothbore gun is to be replaced by a 130 millimeter gun. Rheinmetall is one of a whopping 2,000 suppliers before the tanks are assembled in Munich-Allach in the northwest of the Bavarian capital. The caliber was last changed around 40 years ago, the report says, from 105 millimeters in the Leopard 1 to 120 millimeters in the Leopard 2.

The World quoted from the most recent annual report, which states: “To further expand the distance capability in direct duel situations, work on the fully automated 130mm L52 weapon, together with the autoloader, which is essential for the ammunition, was continued.” From “new standards in the ability to duel” is the talk. Rheinmetall has been working on the new, larger cannon for a long time.

Leopard 2A7V Main weapon: 120-millimeter smoothbore gun maximum combat distance: 5000 meters Secondary armament: 2 × 7.62mm MG 3 Target acquisition: Main target telescope with laser range finder and thermal imaging device Crew: 4 soldiers (commander, gunner, loader, driver) Length Width: 10.97m / 3.76m

Heavy ammunition for Leopard 2 tanks: grenades probably weigh 30 kilos

Loud Bundeswehr website The crew of a Leopard 2 can engage targets standing and moving at a distance of several thousand meters with the current 120-millimeter smoothbore cannon. The maximum combat distance is 5,000 meters. The most modern “Leo” version in the Bundeswehr is currently the Leopard 2 A7V, of which the German armed forces have 104 units. So far, the grenades and propellant charges have been inserted into the tanks by hand.

The ammunition of the 130-millimeter smoothbore cannon is loud World At 30 kilograms, however, it is too heavy, which is why the charging process should take place automatically. The larger and heavier ammunition is said to be able to penetrate even modern protection systems at greater distances. Moscow has installed a similar 130-millimeter cannon in the T-14 Armata, which has not yet been used in the Ukraine war because the tanks are said to be too expensive. As the World continues, Rheinmetall has for the first time agreed on a state research and development program with the Federal Ministry of Defense of Boris Pistorius (SPD) for the weapons system including ammunition. However, there is a problem.

MGCS tank: Germany and France will not agree on cannon

The topic is highly political. Because: Germany and France have to agree on the caliber of the joint battle tank planned for the future in the MGCS (Main Ground Combat System) project. According to the report, however, Paris favors a cannon with a caliber of 140 millimeters, manufactured by Rheinmetall's French competitor Nexter. The German and French sides have been arguing for a long time about the main weapon and who should ultimately produce the smoothbore cannon. (pm)