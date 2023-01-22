Not even the strongest pressure has been able to break Germany. Berlin has in its hands the delivery of much-needed Western-made main battle tanks to Ukraine, where the Russian war of aggression is well on its way to a year old. Most of the allies had cornered the chancellor, Olaf Scholz, with public statements or directly announcing the delivery of their Leopard 2. And it seemed that on Friday, at the meeting of the members of the Ukraine support group at the Ramstein base (Germany ), the expected turning point would occur. But the pressure had no effect. Berlin once again delayed the decision and disappointed its international allies. The meeting of representatives of more than 50 countries at a key moment for the war, and when some intelligence information suggests that Moscow may be preparing another major offensive for spring, made the existence of divergences within the West crystal clear.

The frustration with Berlin is capital. The impression spreads that Scholz does not want others to set the times for him. When he opens his hand, if he finally overcomes his caution, he’ll do it his way. Poland, one of the countries most insistent on the need to support kyiv, has toned down a bit on Germany, but continues to insist that it will end up sending the Leopards it has in its arsenal. The delay in shipping the nimble German-made tanks is being paid for with “Ukrainian blood,” Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau stressed Friday night.

Ukraine insists. “We will still have to fight for the supply of modern tanks, but every day it becomes more evident that there is no alternative but to make a decision on tanks,” President Volodimir Zelensky said in his speech on Friday night. Meanwhile, in the Donbass region, where the agile Leopard 2s are long awaited and crucial due to the terrain and the type of battle, the fighting is bloody. And all eyes are back on Berlin. Not only because the German-made tanks are sorely needed, but also because of the symbolism of their delivery.

Training with Leopard: a first step?

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksi Reznikov, who went to Ramstein, has been more optimistic. There is no permission to hand over the Leopards, but training to drive these tanks will be offered to Ukrainian soldiers, he announced, in what he called “a first step.” After securing in an interview to voice of america Being “satisfied” with the results of the summit, he explained that not all the agreements have been made public. The initiative of Poland and the United Kingdom ―both willing to deliver Western tanks; Warsaw, the German Leopards, and London their Challenger 2― is the one that has allowed them to agree that at least the training to be able to use them begins.

The three Baltic countries have once again appealed this Saturday to Germany to unlock the tanks, which due to their characteristics are perceived as an essential element for kyiv to recover ground. “They are needed to stop Russian aggression, help Ukraine and quickly restore peace in Europe,” stressed Edgars Rinkevics, Latvia’s foreign minister, who also spoke on behalf of Estonia and Lithuania. “Germany, as the leading European power, has a special responsibility in this regard,” he said in a comment on social media.

Thus, most of the countries in the Nordic-Baltic space, Poland and the United Kingdom are quite aligned around the need to reinforce the front with increasingly significant weapons —tanks, anti-tank capabilities, artillery, etc.— , highlights Luis Simón, director of the Center for Security, Diplomacy and Strategy and of the Brussels office of the Elcano Royal Institute. “In the other field is Germany, which has found itself in a very uncomfortable situation. Especially since the explanations that she is giving about not authorizing other allies to send German-made tanks do not seem to be convincing anyone, ”he says.

“In addition to having direct consequences on the front, this lack of definition on the part of Germany could have an impact on its image and reliability as a partner or ally,” Simón points out. It remains to be seen to what extent Berlin’s decision to allow Ukrainian soldiers to train in German-made tanks could help mitigate that perception. Or to what extent it is an intermediate step and a sign that Germany will eventually move. In Berlin, Scholz faces growing internal pressure, both from the opposition and from his government partners, who have branded Germany’s role in the Ramstein summit as a “failure”, “catastrophe” and “ridiculous”. “History is watching us. And Germany has unfortunately failed”, lamented the president of the Defense Commission of the German Parliament, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, of the Liberal Party with which the chancellor governs in coalition.

The new German Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius – recently arrived after the resignation of his predecessor due to his inability to manage the war in Ukraine – did not rule out that Germany finally gives the go-ahead for the shipment of Leopard 2. He announced that he has ordered an inventory for to know in what state are the tanks that the Bundeswehr (the German army) has and those that are stored by the manufacturer, the Rheinmetall consortium. But it remains to be seen if it is a new delay tactic —how is it possible that Germany, almost a year after the start of the invasion, does not know how many Leopards it has ready for combat?— or if Berlin is really preparing to give yes to his allies.

Analysts do not dare to venture it. The secrecy with which the Foreign Ministry is dealing with this matter is total. Pistorius gave some clue, few, in Ramstein. The German minister said that Berlin weighs valid arguments for and against. In other words, he is aware that sending Western tanks is the next logical step in helping Ukraine, which needs them to break through enemy lines and retake positions taken by the Russian Army. But the fears of Scholz, a chancellor who has proven to be as thoughtful and slow-witted as Angela Merkel, have not been allayed. The Social Democrat avoided any mention of the Leopards in Davos this week, but when asked directly he replied: “We want to prevent this from turning into a war between Russia and NATO.”

For Scholz, and for many Germans, the risk of escalation of the conflict is a real threat. In the Foreign Ministry, he worries that Vladimir Putin could interpret the arrival of the powerful German tanks as an attack. Or that he uses it as an excuse. German public opinion is divided. According to a poll released this week, support for shipping the Leopard is only slightly above 50%. Berlin wants to avoid taking center stage on the issue of tanks by all means. It needs to be a collective decision and therefore requires an international coalition.

Although Berlin has denied it, different sources report that Scholz asked US President Joe Biden for Washington to send its Abrams tanks as a condition for him to send the Germans. The Abrams, military experts agree, are not the best option for Ukraine due to their complexity and the difficulty of maintaining them. The Leopards, on the other hand, are available – NATO members have more than 2,000 in their reserves – and with the right training they could go into combat much faster. Biden was clear when asked if he supports sending the Leopard 2 to kyiv. “Ukraine will get all the help it needs,” he insisted.

Big military aid package

The tanks, vital to breaking the Russian lines, as Zelenski has also reiterated, and the gesture of Germany, have partly overshadowed the large military aid package for Ukraine that its allies have been announcing in recent days. One of the largest since the beginning of the war. The UK has already announced that it will send 14 Challenger 12 tanks; they would be the first western battle. In addition, Poland, in addition to training, will equip kyiv soldiers with Soviet T-72 main battle tanks and combat vehicles. The Netherlands assured this week that, like Germany and the United States, it will send a Patriot missile defense battery, one of the most advanced systems in the world. Sweden announced that it will send its Archer self-propelled artillery system. The United States announced that it will send some 2,500 million in military aid, which will include 90 Strykers, armored for transporting troops and that, in addition, have protection rollers against land mines.

And Germany, on the other hand, has made important contributions in other types of military equipment. On Friday, Ramstein undertook to deliver a second Iris-T air defense battery. The transfer of dozens of artillery pieces has also been relevant: the HIMARS and the M777 from the United States, the Slovakian Zuzana, the Polish AHS Krab, the German PzH 2000, the French Caesar, the Norwegian M109 or the Swedish self-propelled guns and the British AS-90.

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) analyzes and updates international aid to Ukraine, financial, humanitarian and military. According to the IfW, NATO countries have transferred in 2022 about 250 artillery guns to Ukraine. The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeri Zaluzhni, specified last December that his Army required 500 new artillery pieces.

Ukraine’s allies have been particularly generous in sending Javelin and NLAW man-portable anti-tank missiles, but since December they have highlighted the dozens of armored infantry attack vehicles that have been promised, from German Marders and French AMX-10s, to the Bradleys and the American Strykers. Zaluzhni put the number of new infantry attack armored vehicles he would need at 700, and recent announcements from the major NATO powers put it at around 300. For agile troop movement, in rapid attack operations, these armored vehicles are critical, but they do not replace the offensive power of tanks.

With the Ukrainian arms industry practically completely blocked, due to the Russian bombings, the ammunition supply also depends on the outside, not only the enormous effort that the United States is making for it: the countries of Eastern Europe have been fundamental, donating their stockpiles of Soviet ammunition for Ukrainian weapons, the vast majority of which are models made in the Soviet Union.

The Ramstein meeting, however, also left unsatisfied another pressing demand from kyiv, that of long-range missiles. His insistence has so far focused on receiving the ATACMS rockets from the United States, which have a radius of action of 300 kilometers. Washington has flatly refused to provide these missiles for fear that they will be used to attack Russian soil, but in recent weeks the possibility of it transferring the GLSDB, some extreme-precision missiles with a lower explosive charge and with a radius of action of 150 kilometers. Ukraine was confident of a decision favorable to the GLSDB in Ramstein, but this did not come either.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.