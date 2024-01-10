New York Post: Leopard print is back in fashion in 2024

Leopard print clothing, shoes and accessories are back in fashion in 2024. The relevant material is published New York Post.

Blogger Sophie Cohen from New York explained the popularity of leopard print due to its versatility. According to the girl, such a print can be included in the wardrobe of a person with any style. “Leopard makes me feel so confident, sexy and glamorous (…) I think there's something very punk rock about it, like the 90s,” she said.

Celebrities have already followed the trend, including singer Rihanna, who chose a leopard fur coat, and model Emily Ratajkowski, who preferred a dress with the mentioned color. In addition, pop singer Jennifer Lopez also wore a leopard-print headdress. At the same time, the Adidas brand released Sambas sneakers with leopard print.

Earlier in January, stylist and designer Yulia Logvinova named the main winter trends for 2023-2024. Thus, natural leather and fur turned out to be relevant. Dresses, skirts, vests, bracelets and chokers made from these materials have become popular.