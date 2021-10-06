fromMomir Takac conclude

A curious emergency call to the Borken district police authority: A caller from Stadtlohn reports a leopard in his garden. Only a specialist can catch the supposed big cat.

Stadtlohn – This emergency call was anything but everyday for the police in the control center of the Borken district police authority (North Rhine-Westphalia): When the officer on duty picked up the receiver on Wednesday, a person on the other end of the line said: “There is a leopard in the garden “.

The officer sent colleagues to Stadtlohn in the Borken district. When the patrol arrived in the town in Münsterland, it initially looked as if there was actually a leopard in the garden. But when the animal pricked up its ears, it could be identified as a serval. This wild cat usually lives exclusively in Africa and is generally not a threat to humans.

Resident suspects leopard in the garden and calls the police

The serval could not be caught at first. Only a specialist finally succeeded in catching the wildcat by luring it into a net. The serval was brought to a rescue station in the Ruhr area. Where he came from and who the owner is was initially still unclear, said a police spokesman in the evening. the image reports that the animal could come from the Netherlands according to initial indications.

The police asked the population for help. Anyone who can give information about the animal should contact the Borken police directly on 02861 9000.