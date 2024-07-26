Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Vladimir Putin will probably not be happy about this: Ukraine will soon receive the next large delivery of Leopard 2 tanks from NATO.

Kiev – You have in Ukraine War a highly symbolic weapon: Leopard 2 tanks. And they are urgently needed: Germany recently delivered a further 39 tanks to Ukraine in a weapons shipment, including ten Leopard 1A5 battle tanks and twenty Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine: Netherlands and Denmark deliver “Leos”

In defence against the illegal and insidious attack by RussiaAt the same time, there was Kyiv Back then, in mid-July, ten more modern Leopard 2A4 battle tanks from Spain, which Madrid handed over during this period. Now the Ukrainian army is receiving new supplies. From Germany. But not from Germany.

According to the news agency Reuters The Dutch Ministry of Defence confirmed on Thursday (25 July), the Netherlands and NATOpartner Denmark will deliver 14 Leopard 2A4 to Ukraine by the end of the summer. The tanks were and are being repaired by the German armaments company Rheinmetall – paid for by the two EU-Countries paid.

Leopard 2A4 main battle tank of the Canadian Army. Ukraine will receive 14 of this model from the Netherlands and Denmark. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Losses in the Ukraine war: Russians and Ukrainians lose many tanks

The battle tanks, which date from the mid-1980s, come from the stocks of the respective armed forces and were extensively refurbished, overhauled and tested for their operational readiness on the battlefield by Rheinmetall on behalf of The Hague and Copenhagen. The deliveries come at a time when the Ukrainian army is once again in serious trouble against Russian troops in the Donbass. And this despite the fact that Kremlin autocrat Wladimir Putin After suffering heavy losses, his army often only sends ancient tanks for the bloody battles.

As the open source intelligence website Oryx writes, Putin’s invasion troops have now (as of July 26) lost at least 3,267 battle tanks on the battlefields between Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhia. According to the same source, the Ukrainians lost 869 battle tanks. Among them were (as of July 26) 21 Leopard 2A4 and eleven comparatively modern Leopard 2A6. Germany (18) and Portugal (3) had together provided a total of 21 “Leos” 2A6. More than half of them are therefore no longer operational.

Tanks against Vladimir Putin: Ukraine asks NATO states for more weapons

Oryx documents military losses using photos and videos and compares them with maps. The US news magazine Forbes had already reported in the spring that Madrid would provide 20 “Leos” 2A4. The number has now been revised down slightly to 19, while the Ukraine in the fight against imperialist Moscowregime continues to desperately request Western battle tanks.

Loud Forbes With the 20 Spanish “Leos”, the number of Leopard 2A4s delivered by NATO should increase to 74. That would currently be 64 plus the 14 Leopard 2A4s from the Netherlands and Denmark, making a total of 78, of which 21 were destroyed by the Russian military. Together with the 21 Leopard 2A6s mentioned above and the four Leo 2R mine clearers, Ukraine would have received a total of 103 Leopard 2 tanks from former German production, of which – compared to the data from Oryx – there should still be 70 left. Neither Kiev nor the NATO defense alliance have yet given an official number of the total number of Leopard 2s delivered. (pm)