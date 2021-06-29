Jada Borsato (18) has never felt in the past year that her parents Marco and Leontine were really separated. Despite the breakup and Marco’s adultery, the two remained very close, according to their youngest child, allowing her to cope with the rough time much better. Nevertheless, it is heartbreaking that her parents are now back together. “That is of course every child’s dream.”











Just as Marco often did in recent months, his daughter emphasizes opposite Show news that the couple has let go of the ‘form’. For example, they still live separately.

,,They’re taking it easy, they’re doing their own thing, still”, says Jada. ,,I’m proud of that, they don’t run too fast. They do their own thing, but it is still very nice that they have a lot of fun together again. As a child you are of course very happy with that.”

Leontine, who stood next to her daughter during the interview, appears to be aware that Marco’s statements about ‘letting go of the form’ were fodder for jokes. It does sound pretty vague. But it is exactly right, she now tells herself. “A lot of jokes are made about it, but it’s true. Love can be in all kinds of forms and as we experience it now and now… We take it easy, both stay nice and live in our own place. But now we have a very nice and cozy time together and we enjoy that very much.”



It doesn’t need to be known to me, I think we should stay very close to ourselves Leontine Borsato

Marco recently let slip during an interview that the two are ‘ dating ‘ again, but Leontine should never have known that.

,,I think Marco couldn’t help but talk about it, because he’s back to work,” she says. ,,But for me it doesn’t have to be known, I think that we should stay very close to ourselves. That we are seen together, that’s just the way it is. Everyone can make their own story out of that. But we have never hidden the fact that we love each other, that has never gone away.” Read on below the post.



Daughter Jada has indeed noticed that. “I’ve never really had the feeling that these are divorced parents. I never had that with you. You were still so close, in a healthy way. That was very nice, also for us as children. It’s a very difficult time, but that really makes it a lot easier.”



Asked about the exact moment when Leontine decided to go for it again with Marco, Jada takes the floor. “I think it came very naturally. Very gradually. What they have done, if I may speak for you for a moment, is listen to their feelings and their hearts. And their feeling was good, being together feels good. Then you can do that in a calm way.”

The fact that Marco’s children still have a good relationship with him despite his repeated adultery has been shown more and more recently. Shortly after his interview with Linda de Mol, for example, the family formed one front on social media and son Luca called the singer ‘forever my great example’.

