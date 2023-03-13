Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Al Dhafra team is still suffering in a downward spiral, with 19 rounds of the ADNOC Professional League having passed, and the difference in this round rose to 9 points between it and the eleventh and twelfth places, in which Al-Bataeh and Al-Nasr are equal by 17 points, which complicates the chance of survival.

Despite all these negative numbers, Al Dhafra has a knight who has been struggling for the survival of the team since joining, the Brazilian striker Thiago Leonso, who came to the team last January.

Al Dhafra played 8 matches in all tournaments during this period, during which he managed to score only 5 times. 2-1 Leonso scored in his first match with the team to contribute to the three points.

The player also scored the only goal for Al Dhafra in the President’s Cup against Bani Yas, and then lost 3-1 in the extra innings. He also scored the team’s only goal against Al Ain despite losing 1-4.

In the last round, Al Dhafra tied with Al Bataeh, 1-1, through Leonso’s goal.

It is worth noting that Al Dhafra did not score any goal, when Leonsu was unable to score, as it lost 0-1 to Al-Nasr and 0-2 to Ittihad Kalba, Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Wasl.