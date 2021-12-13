León lost the title of the Grita México 2021 tournament in a dramatic penalty shootout. La Fiera endured overtime with one less player and was close to embroidering the ninth star on his uniform. However, a providential performance by Camilo Vargas and luck deprived the emeralds of this possibility. Luis Montes, one of its historical figures, erred from eleven steps. Better said: Vargas, the Colombian goalkeeper, crowned his great tournament with a key save at the most appropriate moment.
After 70 years, the rojinegros once again raised a Liga MX title. The team led by Diego Cocca was up to expectations and managed the game at will. With great intensity and with the right dose of luck and fortune. Ariel Holan’s team came back at the Jalisco Stadium with a goal lead, but Aldo Rocha, at 55, evened the score on aggregate. La Fiera fought a lot to generate damage to a very well-ordered defense and Rodolfo Cota was in a stellar plan to avoid the crowning of Atlas in the 90 minutes.
In the end, in the penalty shootout, the best team in the tie ended up lifting the title. Most if not all of the headlines will talk about how the Jalisco team broke the 70-year, seven-month drought. But at this time it is necessary to talk about the great work that the emerald board has done to bring this team back to the top of Mexican soccer. It must be remembered that the panzaverdes spent 10 years in the silver circuit and just got up in the Apertura 2012.
In these years, León has reached the finals on five occasions and has won three more titles for its showcases. The final lost to Atlas hurts, but this team will fight for the championship again next season. La Fiera’s project is solid, with a capable coach and one of the most complete squads in Liga MX. Defeat is the most common thing in life. Life is more failure than anything else. But from these you learn to strengthen yourself and get back on your feet.
León did a great job in 2021 and in 2022 he will arrive with more force. The ninth of La Fiera will arrive. Earlier than later.
