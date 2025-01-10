Faithfully following the plan outlined in her military training, the Princess of Asturias begins this weekend the long journey that will take her over the next few months to sail halfway around the world aboard the Navy training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano. Without a doubt all an experience with an air of adventure for any young man his age.

The The private life of the daughters of the Kings has always been jealously protected and very little has transcended his tastes and hobbies. The coming of age of Leonor and that of her sister Sofía, who will turn 18 next April, allows us to see them more frequently, but always based on their official activities.

We don’t know if Leonor likes sailing. We have never seen her practice any nautical activity even though the sea has always been very present in her paternal family. His great-grandfather Don Juan, who trained as a sailor in the British Royal Navy, instilled this passion in his children. His grandmother, Queen Sofía, always left evidence in the summers of Mallorca of her seafaring hobby, also lived within her family and transmitted to her three children. His grandfather, King Juan Carlos, continues to participate in regattas during his getaways to Sanxenxo; and his father, King Felipe, is also still active in the Palma competitions.

The princess of Asturias has been educated to put obligation before devotion and if now it’s time to sail, you sail. She will adapt and perform as expected of her and will surely remember this trip in the future as one of the great adventures of her life.