“I’ve left beans and all the chores done, so the day is for me.” María de los Ángeles Hernando Revuelta, retired, proudly shows off her collection of badges from her royal family. One of the 39th anniversary of the reign of Juan Carlos I and Doña Sofía, another of the wedding of Don Felipe and Letizia and the third, of the proclamation of the King who today embodies the parliamentary monarchy. As soon as the act of swearing in the Constitution is over, María de los Ángeles plans to go look for a new badge with Leonor’s face. “Living history is very beautiful,” he says, a phrase that may well reflect the feelings of those who this cold autumn morning have taken to the streets to celebrate, as if it were a family celebration, the assumption of State responsibilities by the princess of Asturias in her coming of age.

That souvenir, the badge with the heiress’s face, will not be easy to find today. In none of the three stores that are open to customers between Madrid’s Puerta del Sol and the start of the Carrera de San Jerónimo are there any souvenirs from Leonor de Borbón Ortiz. “I don’t know if the owners of the business are Republicans or what, but they haven’t sent us anything,” explains a shop assistant. “Several people already came yesterday asking for badges and mugs,” they stated in another store. In the few establishments where commemorative souvenirs were sold, they quickly sold out.

In the absence of specific marketing, María de los Ángeles has placed an Asturian flag in front of the fence that protects the perimeter of Congress, dressed today in gala, on the outside, and with the attire of their lordships on the seats. «Isn’t she the princess of Asturias? Well that’s it,” justifies this Madrid native who does not miss an event of the royal family. “At Felipe and Letizia’s wedding I got up at three in the morning to be in the Patio de Armas,” she says proudly.

Today she didn’t have to get up much less early, since eight o’clock she has been looking for the best location to see the heir to the throne. A journey that began in the Plaza de Neptuno and ended in Canalejas, the closest point to which the Police allow pedestrians access. But she has met María and Emilio, who have come to Madrid from Talavera. «He knew the King when he was prince, he came to inaugurate the cattle market with Juan Carlos. Today I’m excited to see his daughter,” they say.

Retirees, absent-minded tourists and others fully aware of the symbolic magnitude of today gather to wait for Princess Leonor’s arrival in Sol. And among them are “declared fans” of Leonor, whose public unveiling at the Last month, between the swearing in of the flag at the Zaragoza military academy, the brilliance of the Princess of Asturias awards and this morning’s ceremony in the joint session of the Cortes, has aroused popular interest after turbulent years for the monarchy. This is the case of Andrés and Nina, 20 and 21 years old, who today have put aside their student duties to live “a very important day for Spain, which only happens every once in a while and may never happen again,” they show. and they adventure.

-Do you think Leonor will become queen?

-Hopefully.

Javier, 16 years old, has come with his father and his little brother. «The crown is one of the few remaining symbols of the unity of Spain. I have always liked the royal family a lot, Leonor transmits a lot of empathy and does it very well,” he describes. He studies at the French Lycée and this week he has vacation, so there he was, following the step of the procession.

And in the absence of ‘merchandising’, social networks are good. The ‘tik-toker’ Nuria Marín, from Royal Salseo, is one of the sources of comments for young people. An influence that crosses borders. Aurelie’s little daughters, Beatrice and Eloise, French aged 16 and 13, are also looking for their place in the front row on the streets of Madrid. The ceremony caught them by chance in the Spanish capital, where they are spending a few days. «They are fans of Leonor, I don’t really know why, I guess because they are a similar age. “They know about her through social networks,” says her mother.

As the procession passed through Sol, and after an attempt to sing Happy Birthday in unison, hundreds of people tried to capture the moment with their cell phones. “What beauty”, “how beautiful”, is heard among the tight rows of curious and convinced monarchists, praise accompanied by shouts of ‘Long live Spain’, loud whistles to the presidents of Congress, Francina Armengol, and of the Constitutional Court, Cándido Conde -Pumpido, seeing them appear on the enabled screens and slogans against Pedro Sánchez. The investiture negotiations with the independentists permeate the holiday.