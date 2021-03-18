The Princess of Asturias will attend the ceremony to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the creation of the Instituto Cervantes

There is already a date for the solo debut of the Princess of Asturias. As confirmed by the Palacio de la Zarzuela, Leonor will preside on April 23 at the Instituto Cervantes the act of commemoration of the institute’s 30th anniversary. As a symbolic act, the Princess of Asturias will deposit in the Caja de las Letras the copy of the Constitution that she read in October 2018 and the copy of Don Quixote whose reading she shared in April last year with the Infanta Sofía.

The heir to the Crown pronounced her first words in public with the reading of that copy of the Magna Carta, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of our Constitution, precisely at the headquarters of the Cervantes Institute. In addition, he participated with his sister in the collective reading of Don Quixote on the occasion of the Day of Letters, hence the choice of the second book.

Princess Leonor will take a tour of the institute’s facilities, where she will have the opportunity to learn about the digitization projects that are being carried out. You will also visit an exhibition with a sample of outstanding works in the different co-official languages.