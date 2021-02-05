Felix Viscarret (‘Under the stars’, ‘Four seasons in Havana’, ‘Homeland’) film in Pamplona ‘From the shadows’, adaptation of the homonymous novel by Juan José Millás, starring Paco León and Leonor Watling together with Alex Brendemühl, María Romanillos, Susana Abaitua and Juan Diego Botto.

The script is signed by Félix Viscarret himself together with David Muñoz (‘El espinazo del diablo’, ‘Sordo’), and it tells how where no one pays attention hides someone who controls the movements of the universe from the shadows. The film tells the story of Damián, an ordinary man who is fired from his life-long job, causing him to feel very confused. One day he commits a petty theft in an antiques market and hides inside a closet. Before he can leave, the closet is moved to the home of a family made up of a married couple, Lucía and Fede, and their teenage daughter, where the man ends up installed. Thus, from his hiding place, Damián watches this family finding meaning in their life. The protagonist falls into fantasy and imagines himself as a television celebrity as he becomes the family’s guardian angel. The skill with which an impossible, although plausible, premise is carried to the last consequences gives the story an extraordinary tension.

The plot could be considered a fable or a tale, but it also has large doses of surrealism and humor and at times it even takes the form of a thriller. Viscarret reveals how this adaptation of Millás has been working side by side with David Muñoz: «The most beautiful thing was that in our first meeting it turned out that we had both taken very similar notes on the novel. We were pretty much in agreement about what we thought would have a place in the film and what things needed to be simplified or adapted. It was fun. And the best thing is that a few days ago, when Millás visited the set, he seemed very happy and excited. He would have to say it, of course, but he likes the script and sees with satisfaction and good humor the changes that have been made to adapt the novel to the film. Or that’s what he transmitted to me.

Viscarret reveals that the film will contain “a very original tone.” With all the complications involved in filming under the covid-19 sanitary measures, the filmmaker says: «I hope that everything continues on the path we have set out, because I believe that we are being able to bet calmly, but with risk, for an original direction of a special, different film, and that is taken with great desire ».

For Paco León, this shoot marks his return to Spanish cinema after filming ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’, by Tom Gormican, along with Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal and Neil Patrick Harris, among others. Leonor Watling, for her part, joins the project after having premiered the series ‘Nasdrovia’ on Movistar +.

The film is a production by Gerardo Herrero through his production company Tornasol Films, in co-production with the Belgian Entre Chien et Loup, which is shot for six weeks entirely in Pamplona. ‘From the shadow’ will not be the only feature film that Viscarret will shoot this year, since at the same time he is preparing ‘A life not so simple’, another personal project of the director that is an urban comedy about the generational crisis that will shoot after the summer.