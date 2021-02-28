When in a few years someone writes the chronicle of this cold dark age, they will have to talk about the lights that have helped us to endure it. Among them, love. Even that has suffered its mishaps. But he has adapted to the circumstances. “Life! Life prevails, life imposes itself and seeks its ways for us to work, fuck or fall in love, ”says Paco León. He tells it – better, he proclaims it – with the conviction of someone who does not speak from hearsay, but from experience. With a faith and confidence in the capabilities of the species, allied with his own art not only for survival, as the actor assures, but to devour every gulp of oxygen in any breach.

In fact, survival is an understatement. Insufficient in its limited size. Paco León firmly believes that this goes beyond mere advantage or simple resignation to the fact of survival. Living is what you want. Not survive. It is also what you see and observe around you. Life hungrier than a year ago. Life with that impetus that comes from facing death every day. Something similar happens to Leonor Watling. “Although I am different, I take it more inward,” he assures. But that does not stop him from feeling happy about the dream come true of working together: an aspiration they shared since years ago they got together for an advertisement.

“Let’s see if one day …”, they said to each other when they met again there. And that day came. And there were two. The first, when Félix Viscarret offered them to work together in From the shadows, his adaptation of the novel by Juan José Millás, which has just been shot in Navarra, and another, the second, when Paolo Vasile, CEO of Mediaset, Y Aitor Gabilondo, Head of Alea Media —producer and scriptwriter, creator of Homeland or Prince-, involved them in Air kisses, the first miniseries shot in Spain with the theme of the pandemic, which takes place in a hospital. The latter will premiere on March 26 on Star, within the platform Disney +. Later – with a date not yet closed – it will be broadcast open within Telecinco. In fact, it is a series in which Vasile himself has been very involved. It was he who personally asked Paco León to interpret her. “He told me with real emotion,” says the actor. “He wanted to pay tribute to that health sector that has given so much for us and it seemed to him that I could play the leading role. It finally squared. They made everything so easy for me… ”.

Javi, his character, is a caretaker who helps patients to pass the drink through messages in which he mixes the personal circumstances of each one with cinephilia. Dr. Cabanas (Leonor Watling), mired in the dynamics of saving lives, doesn’t even see it. But she does hear him glancing at him one day addressing the sick, mixing arguments that she also controls. From there… Romantic comedy. Air kisses… That is, love in times of covid.

It will not be the definitive series on the subject, but it is the first. And both Vasile and Aitor Gabilondo have wanted to focus on it with laughter and tears without avoiding the tragedy. They needed two hooked actors for this choral play with stories intertwined throughout. Love Actually, written by Darío Madrona and directed by Iñaki Mercero, with a cast that also includes María León, Mariam Hernández, David Castillo, Nuria Herrero, Nancho Novo and Gracia Olayo.

The Italian convinced León and Gabilondo tempted Watling, whom he had turned into a villain with a role in Living without permission. When the proposal came to Watling, she wanted to be cautious in her approach to the character. He was concerned with transmitting a coldness that should not be confused with reluctance, but with rigor. His doctor Cabanas lacks in principle empathy with the sick, unlike the character of Paco León. And he asks for your help to solve it. “I have infinite respect for doctors and health personnel. If you come to the emergency room in a bag of broken bones, you don’t want to be looked at or pitied. In the emergency department, you are not looking for someone to tell you: ‘Oh, poor thing’, but for someone to solve ”.

Javi, that orderly who the same leaves you a clinician who tells you a joke, plays a fundamental role in those psychological supports that bifurcate in the corridors of hospitals. “His role in this case is to tell you a story,” says León. “I do not know if it is a lie, I see it as the beautiful and convenient part of the truth in those situations.” The character’s ability also lies in mastering genres and their ingredients: tenderness for drama and capacity for entanglement in comedy. Of course, Leonor Watling points out, “the harshness of what it portrays, especially what happened to us in the first wave of the pandemic, is not hidden.”

When Leon was made the offer, he hardly thought about it, he remembers. His relationship with Vasile entails a kind of loyalty for life since the head of Mediaset helped him to make him a star with Luisma de Aida. “I have a good relationship with him. In addition, they produced Carmina and amen, a movie that once represented an experiment. I owe fidelity to that and to what his commitment to a completely lost creator meant at the time, ”says León. “He is a bold man and also scathing: he has something unpredictable that may seem arbitrary to you, but it is not. I believe that I have reciprocated in mutual loyalty. For me, that’s natural: loyalty. And that they also know how to respect my freedom. Anyone who knows me understands that I do what I want. Even when it is difficult to know what one wants… ”.

Doubts have often disturbed him. For example, when both he and his then partner, Anna R. Costa, decided not to repeat a season of Madrid burns after having announced a second one. “The first one took us a long time. Five years. It was very hard. When we got on, we said, ‘Damn, what for!’ And we decided not to. That we did not give the same or worse. For that, let it stay that way. You have to know how to kill successes, and when you have a life, the feeling that there are things that you have already done or have seen or experienced drives you back. I sometimes get bored with myself. I was not scared, I do not move out of fear. It was a mixture of laziness and responsibility, ”says León.

Madrid burns, that chronicle about the ravings and fools of Ava gardner in Spain, he moved among the airs of the Mankiewicz of The barefoot countess and the Azcona / Berlanga de Placid or The executioner. Back-room glamor in Chicote, along with the ravages of polio, the stink of the Women’s Section and all kinds of quinqui tricks. It was a milestone in León’s career as a creator, just as the family portrait of Carmina and amen. Another measured move by an artist who knows how to combine popular pull with experiment like few others.

So much in the gap is León that throughout this year he has filmed five projects as a director and performer: from Destination, a short recorded at home with a mobile phone that went viral, including international projects such as the French comedy Mom and Dad; overproduction The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, with Nicholas cage Y Pedro Pascal (agent Peña de Narcos), or now Kisses in the air and From the shadows.

Leonor Watling has also been lucky in that sense. That same series and film in these times accompany her acting career. To that he has also joined the recording of Harry Potter for audiobook. Another thing is music. “Everything is worse there, not to say tragedy,” he says. Being two in Marlango —Alejandro Pelayo and her, piano and voice— makes it easier. “Not to compose. We have barely had two songs in all this time. But we have been able to give some concerts, especially in theaters. To create we need synchronicity, to be together, like fireflies that connect in time with each other and light up at the same time. However, a concert arouses a lot of emotion. The joy is more intense, and the sadness, too. Everything multiplies in their reactions this time, the strange thing is to see them behind the masks, but they are perceived ”.

In Air kisses Y From the shadows, the two have had to travel from the tenderness that the series gives off to the surrealism of the world of Juan José Millás. When the author published the novel, a collective confinement was not even considered. But he unwittingly rehearsed sensations with the story of a man locked in a closet who observes the daily life of a couple. In some way, it now connects with a collective hunch very familiar to all. “That thing about hiding under a stone, from that comfortable place where you feel ultra-protected, like inside a uterus, and from which many people find it difficult to get out,” says Watling.

León sees it as an essential exercise for what the life or attitude of a creator should be: “When you stop, things start to happen. That is an exercise that we lack because we always walk like in a stampede. Standing still and looking is an increasingly interesting attitude for me ”.

But move too. Let’s remember: Leon has signed five projects in the year of total stoppage. With what sensations? “Well, I have already done and do not know how many PCR. This challenges us to be more resourceful and daring. At first it seemed like something from space, with the protocols and restrictions, the ‘you can’t go there’ and the food in astronaut-like bags. In the American movie, the directors – Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten – were even giving instructions through Zoom. They told you the same thing they would tell you on set, but in a very surreal plan. I don’t see myself, but if you have to see yourself, you see yourself. That you have to do things on foot, well on foot; that with one eye I cover, then with one eye I cover; that you don’t have to pronounce the r, because you don’t pronounce the r either … The fact is that we feel like it and we get it out as we can “.

Cautious but convinced, yes, avoiding danger. In fact, Leonor fell ill: “I have passed the virus, but without consequences. I live with mixed feelings. On the one hand, I see that we have become accustomed to the fact that every day in some countries up to the same amount dies as in the Twin Towers. I understand that we feel mourning, but also that we get used to living with it ”.

A collective psychological challenge of which we do not know the consequences for our battered morals. “They have not yet arrived in their full dimension, we are still in shock,” believes the actress. “Even the political row has to do with it. I don’t understand them. Their attitudes are a shame to me. Everyone’s, huh. But I think they have to do with the fact that you get distracted by any nonsense. I have been in and out of those states in which it helps a lot to overcome a trauma to focus on ridiculous and small problems, ”he says.

Like the button metaphor. “When my father died, I was 18 years old. As I went to the funeral I realized that I was missing a button. That, so absurd and so insignificant, distracted me from the serious. You could even make a world out of that nonsense. Now I see the same in the reactions of politicians: that they cling to the button when what happens to us is something much more terrible. They entertain themselves with the fight and thus do not have to face the fundamentals. At first I even thought that this, at least, was going to be something that could not be politicized, and you see, three hours later… ”. Watling stays with social responsibility. “Despite the illegal parties, I think sanity prevails in the majority.”

Paco León agrees. In the case of responsibility, he has assumed his role. “I think many of us have examined ourselves and asked this question: what do I do best to help people? Well, in my case it is clear to me. I am the clown ”. And he has given himself to the task of entertaining. Without sometimes getting over his nerves or feeling a sense of loss of meaning: “I wanted to learn more things during these months and I am not learning anything. I am looking for my inner peace and not a trace, I shoot anxiolytics and there is no way either. I look for it, I look for it, but it is so difficult to live… And now more. Anyway, I don’t know anything. We do not know anything. Less in this war without bombs, with a bastard bug and hard workers forced to be at the front because they have no other choice ”.

And yet… “Well, I repeat: even so, people fall in love. Life is very stubborn, it is very strong, it can do more. And there we are all; although we are counting the dead, a joke continues to amuse us, a song moves us and we are able to enjoy a delicious meal ”.