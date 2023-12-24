It was an open secret that Princess Leonor would have a leading role in the King's Christmas speech. The heir to the Crown came of age just two months ago. That October 31, the first-born daughter of Felipe VI swore the Constitution before the Cortes, in an act that, despite her strict protocol, also had moments of complicity between her, Infanta Sofía and the Kings. And it was precisely the moment after the oath that the Royal House decided to immortalize and frame in the only portrait that appeared in the Zarzuela Audience Hall, the place also chosen on this occasion for the King's speech to the nation. In the image, Leonor receives applause from her parents and her sister, an ovation that deputies and senators continued for almost four minutes and that was only interrupted at the request of Felipe VI.

The King, in his tenth Christmas speech to the nation, once again chose, for the sixth time, the Zarzuela Audience Hall, where the flags of Spain and the European Union could be seen, a mystery with the birth of the Child Jesus, the Virgin Mary and Saint Joseph, from the private collection; a Christmas tree and two books: 'The Prado Museum' and 'Masterpieces. Royal Collections'.

That of the heiress, in fact, was the only proper name (not counting the farewell, in which Felipe VI also mentioned Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía) that was pronounced in the almost 13-minute speech, for which the Rey wore a navy blue suit, a white shirt with fine stripes and a tie with geometric motifs in blue tones.

For the closing, about the national anthem, which also played as is tradition at the beginning of the broadcast of the Christmas message, Zarzuela chose five photographs: the spontaneous greeting of the Princess of Asturias to a group of citizens who gathered in the vicinity of the Palace Real the day of the swearing in of the Constitution; an image of Infanta Sofía, dressed in the shirt of the women's soccer team after Spain's victory in the Sydney final; Queen Letizia with the families affected by the Tenerife fire this October; the King greeting the citizens who were waiting for him last May at the Monastery of San Jerónimo de Yuste at the presentation of the Carlos V European Prize, and a photograph of Don Felipe and Doña Letizia at the exit of the Spanish Embassy in the United Kingdom, on the occasion of the coronation of Charles III in London also in the month of May.