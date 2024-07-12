Lisbon was the scene of Princess Leonor’s first official trip abroad on Friday, a visit full of symbolism. The neighbouring country was the first place her parents, Felipe VI and Letizia Ortiz, visited as King and Queen ten years ago, and it is a place with historic ties to Spain. “They have spoken to me with affection, with longing (…) and how you have always made them feel at home. That is how I feel today,” Leonor said during her speech before the Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and other authorities of the country. “For our indelible and eternal alliance. Friend, more than friend, sister,” said the president in reference to Spain.

This Friday is a special visit. It is the first official trip of the Princess of Asturias. A debut abroad that her father, King Felipe VI, made much younger – at 15 years old – and much further away – Cartagena de Indias (Colombia) – representing Juan Carlos I. After being farewelled with honours at Barajas airport, the princess arrived this morning in the Portuguese capital accompanied by the head of the Royal Household, Camilo Villarino, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, who just 24 hours ago attended the NATO summit in Washington (USA).

The area around the Jerónimos monastery, the first stop, was already prepared the day before with flags from both countries. “Princess Leonor’s visit to Portugal has been in the news, but it will be on Friday when the excitement of having the heir to the Spanish throne here will be felt,” said Carolina Carvalho, a journalist for the local newspaper, via email on Thursday. Observer. In fact, this Friday, the newspaper Publicone of the most influential in Portugal, titled: “The visit to Portugal means the affirmation of Leonor as future queen of Spain.”

Portugal is a convenient destination for the princess – the trip will not last even 10 hours – and a logical one for the Bourbon family. Portugal and Spain have had close historical ties for centuries (“I want to toast these magnificent relations,” said the heiress in Portuguese), but in addition, the King and Queen have had a great relationship with the president of the republic, the conservative Rebelo de Sousa, since he was sworn in in 2016, but especially since he revalidated his position in 2021, according to sources from La Zarzuela. And that relationship has been staged with the affectionate greeting with which the president, 75 years old, has received Leonor on the runway of Figo Maduro airport.

And in Portugal “there is a special affection [a la Familia Real]“says Carvalho, who is a specialist in Royal Houses. “The ties that unite the Spanish royal family with Portugal are deep. The Counts of Barcelona lived in Estoril for a long time and it was here that King Juan Carlos spent part of his childhood and youth,” he recalls.

A 40-year history, however, which Leonor has ignored in her long-awaited speech given at the Belém Palace, an oasis on a hilltop overlooking the mouth of the Tagus River that houses the seat of the Portuguese presidency. “Portugal and Spain share a neighbourhood that goes far beyond geographical proximity; it is a neighbourhood that encompasses multiple dimensions and that translates into a sincere friendship and a deep and mutual respect between our two countries,” the princess stressed. The host of the visit did allude to the past of the Bourbon family, who assured the princess that, “like her great-grandparents, her grandparents and her parents,” she can always count on the “affection” of the Portuguese.

Shortly before, Rebelo de Sousa had awarded him the sash that symbolises the Grand Cross of the Order of Christ, the highest honour in Portugal that King Felipe VI also has. “I give it to you as a tribute to Your Highness, to the Kingdom of Spain and to the friendship between the two countries,” said the Portuguese head of state.

The visit began at the Jerónimos Monastery with the floral offering at the tomb of the Portuguese writer and poet Luis de Camões, author of The Lusiadsconsidered one of the greats of Portuguese literature of the 16th century – when Portugal was still a monarchy – and who precisely gives his name to the most important prizes in the Portuguese language. The remains of figures such as Fernando Pessoa and Vasco da Gama also rest in this same temple. And such is the link between the Bourbon family and Portugal that the Infanta Pilar, sister of the emeritus king, married Luis Gómez-Acebo in this same monastery in 1967. “And the Infanta Margarita was married in Estoril [a 27 kilómetros de Lisboa]where there is a statue in honor of his great-grandparents [Don Juan y María de las Mercedes]“, adds Carvalho.

Environment

As is usual during official or state visits, this one also had a space dedicated to a specific topic, which shows the line of the Royal Household’s agenda. In this case, Princess Leonor visited the Lisbon Oceanarium this afternoon, a modern building on the banks of the Tagus. There, she discussed environmental and scientific issues together with other young people of her generation.

She also participated in a round table discussion on ocean protection, scientific expeditions and ocean policies. For just over an hour, the princess listened attentively to various scientific projects to improve the marine ecosystem.

At the end of the discussion, the princess asked for the microphone and, in excellent English, asked about the current results of the projects being implemented in the Atlantic waters. One of the speakers explained that these projects are still in their infancy, but have a long way to go.