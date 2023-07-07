Leonor Uribe Sandoval cries out for justice after being the victim of a shocking and brutal beating allegedly at the hands of her boyfriendidentified as Charles “G”who presumably left her in vegetative state in it Mexico state.

The 19 year old suffered multiple fractures, including skull, mandible, and femuras well as blunt abdominal trauma and bilateral pneumothoraxafter being thrown from the third floor of a building on July 9, 2022 in a chilling attempted femicide.

The denunciation of this atrocious event has flooded social networks, where Leonor’s family and friends have joined their voices to demand that justice be done in her case and against whom she is presumed to be her attacker.

A year without justice!

Despite a year having passed since the incident, the assailant has still not been arrested, which has led the family to go to the Attorney General of the State of Mexico Yet the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico Cityurging the authorities to take action so that this crime does not go unpunished.

in a heartbreaking video Shared on TikTok, Leonor tells her story through third parties, revealing the horrific details of her brutal assault. “I am Leonor Uribe Sandoval, I am 19 years old. I am from the State of Mexico”is heard saying through the images.

Leonor recounts how, at return from a party, her boyfriend Carlos “G” subjected her to a savage beating and threw her from a third floor. The young woman received emergency care and suffered serious injuries, including severe head trauma, skull, jaw, and femur fractures, as well as blunt abdominal trauma and bilateral pneumothorax.

Currently, Leonor is in a vegetative state and her fight for justice continues. Despite having filed a complaint with the public ministry, she has not received the justice she deserves.

Leonor’s story has been shared by numerous users on social networks, who have also spread the image of the alleged assailant, a 30-year-old dental surgeon. This shocking case highlights the need to more rigorously and effectively address gender violence in Mexico, a problem that continues to affect many women and requires a forceful response from the authorities.