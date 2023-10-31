“On this important day I ask you to trust me, as I have all my trust in our future, in the future of Spain.” This Tuesday, the Princess of Asturias received the necklace of the order of Charles III from the hands of King Felipe VI and under the watchful eye of the main authorities of the State in an event held at the Royal Palace.

In a brief intervention, and after having previously sworn the Constitution before the Cortes, the heir to the Crown highlighted her “solemn and formal” commitment to democratic principles and constitutional values, which she fully assumes upon reaching the age of majority. . «I have also taken an oath of fidelity to the King. Not only to his person, but also to what the Crown symbolizes and represents: the unity and permanence of Spain,” she asserted.

On such a special day, Leonor de Borbón wanted to recover the words that her father conveyed to her five years ago when he awarded her the Golden Fleece and in which Felipe VI ordered his first-born daughter to be guided “permanently” by the Magna Carta, “complying with it and observing it” and to serve Spain “with humility” and aware of its institutional position. “These are words,” she said this Tuesday, “that I will keep in mind.”

With that spirit and with that sense of duty, the Princess of Asturias has committed to conducting her actions “in all areas of my life, always attending to the general interests of our nation; to have behavior »that deserves the recognition and appreciation of citizens; and to fulfill her obligations “with total dedication and unconditional dedication” always trying to “grow as a person with the love and support of my family.” “From today onwards,” she added, “I owe myself to all the Spaniards whom I will serve at all times with respect and loyalty.”