On Friday afternoon, Leonor de Borbón became the absolute protagonist of the traditional floral offering to the Virgin of Pilar by the knights and ladies cadets of the first year of the General Military Academy (AGM) of Zaragoza. The event, which is usually attended only by the students’ families, however today turned into a massive gathering of thousands of people waiting to see the Princess of Asturias in public for the first time since she entered the university on August 17. academy to begin his military career.

This event was the preamble to the flag oath this Saturday morning at the headquarters of the academy of the lady cadet Borbón Ortiz, who will at that moment become an official member of the Spanish Army. This Friday the Kings were not accompanying their first-born daughter, as is the tradition for most families of cadets and ladies to do. However, this Saturday both Felipe VI, who will give the speech to the students, and Mrs. Letizia will be present in Zaragoza to protect his first-born daughter.

On Friday, in the Plaza del Pilar and beyond the crowd caused by her presence, the heir to the throne – very smiling, in the middle of two companions and in a very undistinguished position – was one of the 411 students of her promotion. She was inserted without any type of prominence among her company’s companions, 11 of the four (11, 12, 13 and 6) who are being trained at the Aragonese academy. Between the khaki uniform and red berets, it was almost even difficult to recognize the one who will be the captain general of the Spanish Armies in the future.

This Friday’s event was both military and religious. In the first part, held on the esplanade of the Plaza del Pilar, the cadet battalions were reviewed by the director of the AGM. Later, the students moved to the chapel of the Virgen del Pilar, where they delivered a wheelbarrow of flowers to the Virgin.

The Pilar event is the second formal military event in which the heir to the throne has participated since she began her military career. The future head of the Armed Forces already participated in the saber presentation ceremony on September 19, although it was not public. In this ritual, the second-year cadets present the officer’s sabers to the members of a new class of gentlemen and ladies cadets.

Reception at the palace



Zarzuela revealed today that this month of October will be especially intense in the official life of the future heiress. Apart from her debut in a public event as a soldier this Friday and her swearing-in this Saturday in which she will officially enter the armed forces, the Princess of Asturias, for the first time, on October 12 during the National Holiday, not only will be in the box during the parade, but will also take part in the subsequent reception (kissing hands) that the Kings offer to the different authorities at the Royal Palace.

But the most crucial moment for Leonor de Borbón will come on October 31. That day she will turn 18 years old and, that day, as she reaches the age of majority, she will swear the Constitution in the Congress of Deputies, which ‘de facto’ enables her to become constitutional Queen to succeed the father of she.