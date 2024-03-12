Former head of FBK Leonid Volkov was attacked with a hammer in Vilnius

On Leonid Volkov (included in the register of foreign agents and the list of extremists and terrorists)ex-head of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, is recognized as an extremist, as well as an undesirable organization and is banned in Russia), attacked in Vilnius. This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

According to his associates, unknown persons broke the window in Volkov’s car, sprayed tear gas and began beating him with a hammer. Police and ambulance arrived at the scene. They are looking for the attackers.