Leonid Volkov, head of regional headquarters of Alexei Navalny (founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent), announced the closure of the headquarters network. His appeal was published on Youtube…

Volkov explained that keeping the work of Navalny’s headquarters in its current form is impossible, since it will be brought under the article on extremism and will entail criminal sentences for headquarters employees and those who cooperate and help them. “No rebranding will help. We will not be able to pretend that this is now some other organization. Alas, it is the experts from the Investigative Committee who will decide whether this is a different organization or the same one. And you don’t have to be any expert to predict what they will decide, ”he added, noting that it is impossible to work in such conditions.

The head of regional headquarters also said that Navalny’s supporters are not going to give up. “And now we are gladly and proudly letting them sail freely. Some regional headquarters are not ready for this and will close. But the majority will continue to work as independent, independent, regional socio-political movements led by strong leaders, ”Volkov said.

He explained that he would no longer be able to fund such movements, help them design and set goals.

On April 27, the Moscow City Court imposed restrictions on the activities of the Anti-Corruption Fund and the Fund for the Protection of Citizens’ Rights. Prior to this, the Moscow prosecutor’s office suspended the activities of the Navalny Headquarters movement. According to the department, these three organizations are extremist, since they carry out the activities of undesirable foreign and international organizations in Russia, and also hide behind liberal slogans in order to change the political regime through color revolutions.