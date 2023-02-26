Mash: surgeon Roshal hospitalized in intensive care, he underwent surgery

A well-known surgeon, professor, president of the Research Institute of Emergency Pediatric Surgery and Traumatology Leonid Roshal was hospitalized in intensive care in Moscow, informs Telegram channel Mash.

According to the publication, Roshal was admitted to the hospital six days ago. Later, he underwent surgery, diagnosing Parkinson’s disease and cysts in the brain, as well as a fracture of the neck of the left femur.

On February 25, it became known that Roshal was included in the tenth package of EU sanctions against Russia. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, responded that “Roshal on the sanctions list is like Aibolit being held hostage by pirates.”