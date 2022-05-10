He was hospitalized for covid-19 in 2021 and was in a coma for “long” period, news agency says

The 1st president of Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, died on Tuesday (May 10, 2022), according to the mayor of the capital Kiev, Vitali Klitschko. Besides him, according to the Ukrainian news agency interfaxDeputy Dmytro Razumkov also confirmed the death of the former president.

According to the agency, Kravchuk was hospitalized due to Covid-19 at a clinic outside Ukraine in 2021 and was left in a coma for a period of time. “long” time course. Then he underwent rehabilitation. However, the former president’s cause of death has not been released.

Kravchuk was the 1st president of the country as an independent state, staying in power between 1991 and 1994. Later, he was a deputy for the Ukrainian Social Democratic party for failing to be re-elected to the presidency.

In 2020, Kravchuk was appointed to the Trilateral Contact Group, with the aim of trying to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Donbass, Ukraine’s breakaway region. The negotiation involved Belarus, Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.